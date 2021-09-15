Charlie Hurt On Policing Masks: "They Can't Arrest All Of Us"

LAWRENCE JONES, FOX NEWS HOST: Charlie, they buckle. That's exactly what they do. The moment the liberal media starts to write negative articles and shame them they buckle and they go with the lockdown as well. They are sending the cops out. We have crime all across the country. And there is not a cop in sight right now because they feel demoralized but they are empowering the cops to go after mom? We saw in the middle of the pandemic moms playing with their kids on the playground while cities were burning down they say let's go after the moms.



CHARLIE HURT, FOX NEWS: I really do hope that Republicans are learned the most important lesson from the Trump presidency and that is that you don't care what the media says. It doesn't matter -- the media can attack you -- they can make things up and attack you, they need to focus on what it is that they want and go for it and completely disregard whatever they say in the peanut gallery.



They have to stand up and start fighting these things. Because, the regular normal innocent American citizen is sitting here looking at their rights being stripped. They are being harassed by police as they are trying to shop for their family to put food on their family's table. And they wonder where in the hell is -- are the people that they voted for. And so, you know, and I do think it's important to remember they can't arrest all of us. And at some point everybody needs to stand up and put a stop to this.



Columnist Charlie Hurt discusses masks now being under the jurisdiction of the police in some areas of the country and more in an interview on FNC."This is a concerted and clear effort to demoralize citizens and criminalize law-abiding citizens," Hurt said. "And there comes a point, and this is where it gets really really scary if you ask me. Comes a point when you are able to criminalize all Americans, then suddenly the State is in the position of being able to arrest anybody they want for any reason they want. And my big point that I would like to make to our friends on the left is this. If you are concerned about racial profiling. If you are concerned about the treatment of people who have been charged -- who are charged with crimes, then you should be terrified by this because it is a recipe for disaster and it is the way people constitutional's rights are stripped from."