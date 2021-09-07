 Joe Rogan On His COVID Experience, Media's Ivermectin Claims: "Bro, Do I Have To Sue CNN?" | Video | RealClearPolitics
Joe Rogan On His COVID Experience, Media's Ivermectin Claims: "Bro, Do I Have To Sue CNN?"

Posted By Tim Hains
On Date September 7, 2021

Joe Rogan spoke about his experience getting and recovering from COVID-19 and the media freakout about him taking Ivermectin on his podcast on Tuesday.

"Bro, do I have to sue CNN? They're making shit up. They are saying I'm taking horse dewormer. I literally got it from a doctor," he said about Ivermectin. "And CNN is saying I'm taking horse dewormer. They must know that is a lie."

"If the internet says it, who cares. But CNN is saying it. Jim Acosta!"


"CNN was saying I am a distributor of misinformation," he said. "I don't know what's going on, man... One of the speculations involves the Emergency Use Authorization for the vaccines. That, in order for there to be an emergency use authorization, there has to be no treatment for a disease. So, because there is this treatment in Ivermectin... there's a lot of pushback against potential treatments, pretending they don't really work or they are conspiracy theories."

"The grand conspiracy is that the pharmaceutical companies are in cahoots to try and make anybody who takes this stuff look crazy," he said. "But what's crazy is look how better I got! I got better pretty quick, bitch."

"Because I wasn't scared during the entire pandemic, what they would like is that when I did get sick that I was really sick and became really scared and learned my lesson. Instead, it is the worst-case scenario for them. I bounce back about as quick as I can," Rogan said. "They're haters. But that's their life. Imagine spending any time whatsoever wishing that a person felt bad... It doesn't make people feel worse."
