 Hemingway: We Can Never Fight Another War Like Afghanistan Ever Again | Video | RealClearPolitics
Hemingway: We Can Never Fight Another War Like Afghanistan Ever Again

Posted By Tim Hains
On Date September 2, 2021

Mollie Hemingway of "The Federalist" said on FNC's 'Special Report' panel that "we cannot lose sight of how we can never fight a war like [Afghanistan] ever again" and called for the military brass to be "cleaned out" like after the failed Bay of Pigs invasion.


BRET BAIER: They have hosted radical Islamic terrorists and others, they say they are fighting ISIS-K. It's really a witch's brew there, Mollie. How about who knew what went and this leaked Reuters report the transcript from this call between President Biden and the Afghan President Ghani?

MOLLIE HEMINGWAY: Yeah, we impeached a president for a phone call and now we have this leak of phone call that President Biden had where he asked someone to lie, in exchange for military support. It sounds like something that last year would have caused major problems for the previous president.

I think we cannot lose sight of how we can never fight a war like this ever again.

There was a Pew poll last week that showed that Americans are broadly supportive of the departure from Afghanistan. That's the Trump policy that Biden supported.

They have even more agreement that the manner in which we fought this war was a failure. You don't see people talking about World War II the way we talk about this war. This war has been prosecuted poorly, according to the American people for decades.

And then there is even more agreement that the manner in which Biden departed was a complete debacle. That's not really up for debate. It was a debacle. It was a national humiliation and disgrace.

The proper response to that is to clean out our military like we did after the Bay of Pigs and make sure that people are replaced with people who know how to do their jobs. Unfortunately, the current president who was involved in this phone call is incompetent and unable to replace the military leadership who failed. So it remains to the American people in their elections to replace him and the woke generals who cannot do basic jobs like winning wars or exiting a country.
