Bill Maher: The Lesson Of Afghanistan Should Teach Americans What Real Oppression Looks Like

HBO's host of 'Real Time,' Bill Maher said what Americans should takeaway from Afghanistan is what real oppression is. "Blind hatred of America is just as blinkered as blind love. And we Americans should really get some perspective about where we live," said Maher. "We're not the bad guys. Oppression is what we were trying to stop in Afghanistan. We failed, but any immigrant will tell you we've largely succeeded here. And yet, the overriding thrust of current ‘woke’ ideology is America is rotten to the core, irredeemably racist from the moment it was founded and so oppressive, sexist and homophobic we can't find a host for the Oscars or 'Jeopardy!'"Maher concluded his monologue saying "America may not be the country of your faculty lounge and Twitter dreams, but no one here tries to escape by hanging on to an airplane. No, we wait 'til we get inside the plane to fight – and only because they cut off the beverage service."