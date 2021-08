Clay Travis: You Need To Confront Terrorists; Bush, Obama and Trump Would Not Be Standing For This

“You need to confront terrorists, not with negotiation strategies. Whether or not you liked George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Donald Trump - they would not be standing for what is happening right now in Afghanistan. Heck, I don’t even think Hillary Clinton would.” - @ClayTravis pic.twitter.com/7SIPoi5mXR

Clay Travis on his OutKick show: "You need to confront terrorists, not with negotiation strategies. Whether or not you liked George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Donald Trump - they would not be standing for what is happening right now in Afghanistan. Heck, I don’t even think Hillary Clinton would."