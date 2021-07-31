Maher: Cancel Culture "An Insanity That Is Swallowing Up The World," "Change Is Not Synonymous With Progress"

MAHER: Remember when your teacher used to try to scare you, they'd say, 'You know, this is going to go down on your permanent record?' No longer an empty threat now. This is called a purge. It's a mentality that belongs in Stalin's Russia. How bad does this atmosphere we are living in have to get before people who say cancel culture is overblown admit that it is, in fact, an insanity that is swallowing up the world?



That is not a conservative position, my friends. My politics have not changed. But I am reacting to politics that have. And this is yet another example of how the woke invert the very thing that used to make the liberals liberal. Snitches and bitches? That's not being liberal. The Associated Press is a real news organization, yeah? So why am I reading this headline: 'Olympic surfing exposes whitewashed Native Hawaiian Roots.' Yeah, the Olympics added surfing this year. Good. Surfers deserve to be recognized as athletes. I'm sorry, what I meant to say is no, that’s cultural appropriation...



I must say of all the violations of the woke penal code, cultural appropriation just might be the dumbest of all. First of all, there are 25,000 islands in the Pacific. How do we know a Hawaiian was the first to stand on a board in the water? It seems like something anyone in any ocean would eventually get around to. And if you’re a surfer, it doesn’t matter if you’re black, white, or in between you all taste the same to sharks...



Change is not synonymous with progress. Newer doesn't automatically mean better. This new idea that each culture must remain in its own separate silo is not better, and it’s not progress. And in fact, it’s messing with one of the few ideas that still really does make this melting pot called America great. Not everything is about oppression, stealing natural resources from indigenous people.

