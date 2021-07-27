Jason Whitlock: Simone Biles Is A "Coward," I Don't Like The Lack Of Expectations For Greatness

Sports journalist Jason Whitlock slammed U.S. gymnast Simone Biles for pulling out of the team final competition at the Olympic games in Tokyo on Tuesday.From the YouTube description: Jason sets aside all the other sports stories of the day — and totes out his American flag — to drill into the Simone Biles drama. Negatively comparing the Olympic gymnast to legends such as Jesse Owens, Joe Louis, Mary Lou Retton, and Kerri Strug, Jason and Jimmy lament the wussification of our country. How did Kaepernick, LeBron, Sha’Carri Richardson, and the new USA basketball team pave the way for this embarrassment? How does Whitlock incorporate the Capitol riot and Frederick Douglass into this special, passion-filled episode?"I don't like what has been done to us and what we've allowed. I don't like the brainwashing. The lack of accountability. The lack of expectations for greatness," Whitlock said."She is on the biggest stage in the world," he said. She has the chance to represent the United States. She has the chance to represent black people. I quit. I'm not in the right headspace."