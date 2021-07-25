Glenn Greenwald: The Biden Administration Is Launching A "Second War On Terror" Against American Citizens

Glenn Greenwald discusses reporting that FBI agents were involved more closely in an alleged 2020 plot to kidnap the governor of Michigan than they previously admitted.
JESSE WATTERS: "BuzzFeed" is reporting there are twice as many FBI agents involved in this plot than there were plotters. Does this raise any suspicion with you?
GLENN GREENWALD: I regard what the Biden administration is currently doing as the Second War on Terror. This one is focused domestically on American citizens instead of foreign organizations. But the tactics being used are very similar to the ones being used in the first War on Terror.
I reported on a dozen cases or so that were very similar where the FBI would boast in this flamboyant way necessity had broken up a dangerous plot being formulated by American Muslims.
And every time you look, every time, it turned out that the people who designed the plot, who came up with the idea of where to attack and funded the operation were FBI informants of FBI agents. They were embedded all the time in the plots.
Not just in a way that they learned about them and infiltrated them, but they actually manufactured and orchestrated them.
If it is really such a great threat, this threat of domestic Muslim terrorism, why does the FBI have to create its own plots? Why aren't they finding ones that they themselves aren't orchestrating? That's the same question I have here.
If it's true they are saying anti-government right-wing groups or domestic extremist groups are THE greatest threat to national security, which is what Biden and the intelligence community are saying, greater than ISIS or al Qaeda or China or Russia. Why do they need to manufacture a plot and put in people's heads, let's go kidnap Governor Whitmer? There should be tons of plots that they are detecting?
That leads to the question people on your network and others have asked to the horror of the liberal sector of the corporate media, which is: What did the FBI know about the planning of the January 6 attack? How embedded were they in these groups?
When these kinds of attacks happen, the FBI and the security state seize on them to say do you see, there are grave dangers, we need more money, more power, more surveillance authorities in order to keep you safe. If they are the ones driving it, at least for the questions of what those motives are.