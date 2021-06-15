Ron Johnson: Double Standards & False Narratives About Jan. 6

LEVIN: I'm doing great. Senator, you, and only four of your colleagues penned a letter to the Attorney General of the United States on June 7th, you asked a myriad of crucially important questions, including: who are all these people you're rounding up? What are you doing to all these people? What are you charging them with?



Why are you treating them one way and Black Lives Matter and Antifa another way, particularly when you compare the kind of damage that's been done to the country?



We get these erratic reports from the press that really isn't given access about how they are being treated in jails, what kind of food they're getting, they're solitary confinement.



Senator, first of all, why isn't all of the United States Senate concerned about this rather than just five or a handful of Republican senators?



JOHNSON: Well, because if you raise these issues, Mark, you know, you get slaughtered and attacked in the press. I mean, the fact that I just questioned the narrative that there were there of armed insurrectionists, intent on overthrowing the government, you've seen how that's worked out for me.



So, our colleagues do look at that, and you know, probably decide they don't want to touch that issue with a 10-foot pole. But this is highly alarming. Every American should be concerned when we see the unequal administration of justice. And it's not just within the Justice Department, but it's also within our media.



I mean, how many reports have you seen -- I know people like you have shown it, Tucker has shown these videos of people being beaten to a pulp during the summer riots, and it doesn't even get covered. They want to sweep over 500 riots that injured over 2,000 law enforcement officials, up to $2 billion of property damage, they want to sweep all that under the rug and just concentrate on what we all condemned by the way, what happened in the Capitol.



I wasn't happy with that. I found that violence repugnant, the racial slurs repulsive. You know, I condemned those actions. I want those individuals prosecuted to the full extent of the law, but I don't want the media and I don't want Democrats and politicians painting with a broad brush that just because, you know, a hundred or a couple hundred people assaulted law enforcement, that somehow 75 million Americans that voted for Donald Trump are somehow suspected domestic terrorists, and if given the chance, they'd be armed insurrectionists as well.



So, again, bottom line, the bias in the media prevents I think, an awful lot of people questioning this, but we've written that letter. And we've certainly put the Attorney General and other officials on notice that we are going to be monitoring this and people need to be treated fairly.



LEVIN: You know, Senator, the only person who was actually killed on January 6 was Ashli Babbitt, a veteran. She wasn't carrying a weapon. She wasn't threatening anybody. She was in the Capitol building, and she was killed. And the reports are that the officer who shot her was cleared.



What kind of country is it where the officer, his name won't even be revealed, because they are afraid for his security. I mean, by God, we, the American people have a right to know the facts. The only person killed that day was this veteran who was in the building, who didn't have a weapon, who wasn't threatening anybody. She was walking around with the rest, and boom.



And we don't know the name of the officer because the Department of Justice won't tell us. And now her family has to sue to get the name of the officer. Have you ever heard anything like that?



JOHNSON: Well, we certainly didn't hear that when the tables were turned. And, you know, the situation is just different.



So no, again, the concern about the unequal application of justice ought to concern every American.



LEVIN: You talked about the damage that was done by these groups, Black Lives Matter, which is celebrated. I mean, Black Lives Matter is a violent Marxist, anti-Semitic, anti-American organization and has done precious little to go into the black communities and help black communities build, help black communities with school choice, help black communities at all.



It wants to overthrow the country and it believes in this critical race theory where it's really a white dominated society, and that white dominated society needs to be destroyed. Now, that is the mentality. So, when you have mayors painting the name of Black Lives Matter in the streets, when you have the President of the United States saying the gravest threat we face as a nation is white supremacy, and then you see how they are treating these -- it could be up to 400 people at the Department of Justice as if they are all Klansmen, or they are all neo-Nazis, well, if somebody is a Klansmen or neo-Nazi, tell us.



But it turns out, I'm sure that the vast majority of them are not. So, we're not getting the facts. It reminds me of what took place, Senator, at Lafayette Park, the Inspector General's report came out. There was a narrative for a year and the press kept pushing the point that Trump and Barr cleared with the rubber bullets and teargas. That park of mostly peaceful rioters, who burned a church and were trying to charge the White House, and it turns out, as they said, they had nothing to do with that, and the media gives it about 14 seconds of coverage.



I'm just concerned that that's happening here and a lot of lives are being affected. Your thoughts?



JOHNSON: Well, understand, you know, one of the reasons a lot of people support the thousands of armed insurrectionist narrative, obviously, that works politically for the Democrats. The media loves it. But it also works pretty well for anybody who is responsible for Capitol security. You know, and that includes congressional leadership.



The people who are actually responsible for having a plan, for having an appropriate force structure in place, when there are going to be tens of thousands of people protesting the counting of the electoral votes. I mean, people obviously dropped the ball.



You know, we had a recent Senate report, and they certainly talked about the intelligence failures, but nobody is really talking about the leadership failure at all levels.



So, anybody responsible for the security of the Capitol, they all so like the thousands of armed insurrectionists narrative because then what could have they done about it? I mean, there's no pre-planning we could have done. There's all kinds of pre-planning. Quite honestly, had we been prepared, the Capitol never should have been breached.



But no, I mean, what you're talking about but in terms Lafayette Park, Mark, that's just one more example of the drive-by media, producing a narrative for an effect, obviously, that hurt Donald Trump, just like the fact they suppressed the Hunter Biden story, just like the way they never reveal their sources in terms of the whole Russian collusion hoax, the way they covered up for Hillary Clinton's e-mail scandal; Lois Lerner --



I mean, go back in time, the drive-by media falsely reports these stories, these narratives to hurt conservatives and then once they accomplish their objective, they meekly admit, oh, I guess we are wrong on that one and they move on. They drive-by...



LEVIN: Welcome back. Senator Ron Johnson, in your letter with four of your other colleagues, you indicate through your questions that there's been -- they've utilized geolocation data from defendant's cell phones to track down individuals. There have been SWAT team used, SWAT team raids, and you're trying to figure out how many times that's been done.



And so, they really are going to the ends of the earth to try and track down every single person. Some of these people are serving time in jail for trespassing, as I understand it, while the prosecutors are trying to figure out how to shake them down.



So, the sweep is so huge, that in addition to people who may have broken in and hit police officers, we're getting people who may have sat on the Capitol Hill steps or wall, they're being swept into this, too.



What if Merrick Garland doesn't give you answers? I mean, the Republicans are in the minority. This administration seems to thumb its nose at the Republicans. Are the things that can be done to get answers from the Department of Justice, that's my concern, frankly?



JOHNSON: Well, it's very difficult. You know, I subpoenaed Christopher Wray, the F.B.I. Director. I really didn't get squat from him and that's when President Trump was in office and wanted the information released.



So, you know, obviously an oversight letter like this, we are trying to get information from the Attorney General, but we're also creating, trying to create public pressure. But I think, we do need to be concerned.



You know, I go back to Wisconsin, and I got -- I get Wisconsinites coming up to me, first of all, thanking me for telling the truth about January 6. They were there. You know, I entered into the record an eyewitness account by Jay Michael Waller, a very knowledgeable observer. He teaches Political Warfare at Fort Bragg.



He went through -- he wrote a 14-page, eyewitness account before you ever listened to news media, I entered that in the record, and I was immediately labeled a conspiracy theorist. But when you take a look at what his eyewitness account was, you know, basically, the vast majority the crowd, they were -- they were in a jovial mood. They were serious, but they weren't violent.



And so you have Wisconsinites coming up. That was me. Now, I didn't commit any insurrection. So, people actually are appreciative of the fact when people tell the truth, and Mark, I think it is extremely important to create an accurate historical record of exactly what happened. So the false narrative, the thousands of armed insurrectionist doesn't last.



That is why I have my staff going and reviewing the relevant parts of the 14 hours' worth of surveillance, and we're finding out some pretty interesting things.



LEVIN: Can you tell us some of the things you're finding out? I think some of what we saw was that the Capitol Police were allowing people to come in to the building.



JOHNSON: Well, to that point, on Thursday, I wrote a letter to the Acting Chief of Police, Miss Pittman, and asking her to further describe what we witnessed at the West terrace doorway that basically was open from the inside by people exiting the building.



Once it was opened, we counted up to about 309 people entering that door. And you know, I think five police officers met them. There was no violence that we could tell. But that's about how about 38 percent of the approximately 800 people who entered the Capitol. No confrontation, they just basically walked through the door.



And so I want to know a little bit more about that. I'd like to be able to interview those officers exactly what happened. Of course, we've seen it -- we've seen video.



Julie Kelly has been doing a good job of monitoring all of the court documents on this, but we've seen plenty of video of people in the Capitol and they weren't rioting. They don't -- it doesn't look like an armed insurrection when you have people that breached the Capitol and I don't condone it, but they're staying within the rope lines in the rotunda. That's now what an armed insurrection would look like.



LEVIN: And I believe in armed insurrection requires arms. And --



JOHNSON: Precisely.



LEVIN: It is my understanding nobody -- nobody has been charged with having any weapon in the Capitol building. And God knows that the prosecutors are looking for that. And again, we have to keep stating we don't support what took place because the media are so corrupt, and so dishonest, that if you dare to object to their narrative and the Democratic Party narrative, they want to paint you into the corner.



But I think at this point, the American people understand how corrupt and dishonest the media are. We don't have a press. We have Democrats dressed up as journalists. It's that simple.



It's not a press, Chuck Todd, a Democrat; George Stephanopoulos, a Democrat. I can go right down the line of all the Democrats and leftists who are in the media. MSNBC is a useless carbon footprint. Look at CNN, its ratings are dying for a reason with all the Democrats that are working for Jeff Zucker over there.



So what we have to do and what you're doing courageously is, let's get the facts, let's get the truth for the American people. If we have to go over, under, and around the media, then by God, that's what we're going to do.



Final comments, Senator?



JOHNSON: Well, you're exactly right. And Mark, that media bias is destroying this country. They got their guy elected. So, now we have open borders. We're spending trillions of dollars we don't have. And let's take a look at Dr. Fauci, what we are finding on gain-of-function, but even from my standpoint, even worse, the suppression of information on early treatment of cheap generic drugs like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine.



Have we been doing that, literally tens of thousands of American lives might have been saved, but the media suppressed, they vilified doctors that had the courage to treat patients. So no, this is dangerous for this country and media biases has cost Americans their lives.



LEVIN: And Senator, I will announce for the first time on this program, I used hydroxy. I used it for months. I have heart disease and asthma. And I'm glad I did, because I never got the virus.







