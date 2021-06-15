Jon Stewart Argues For Wuhan Lab Leak Theory: "The Disease Is The Same Name As The Lab!"

Former "Daily Show" host Jon Stewart appeared to go all-in on the Wuhan coronavirus lab leak theory on Monday's "The Late Show." Stewart was Stephen Colbert's first guest with a full studio audience since the start of the pandemic."This is not a conspiracy," Stewart said about the theory that COVID-19 leaked from a lab in Wuhan, China. "Oh my god, there’s a novel respiratory coronavirus overtaking Wuhan, China, what do we do? Oh, you know who we could ask? The Wuhan novel respiratory coronavirus lab. The disease is the same name as the lab. That’s just a little too weird!""I will say this -- and I honestly mean this -- I think we owe a great debt of gratitude to science. Science has, in many ways, helped ease the suffering of this pandemic, which was more than likely caused by science," he said."This is the problem with science. Science is incredible, but they don’t know when to stop and no one in the room with those cats ever goes, ‘I don’t know if we should do that.’ They’re like, 'curiosity killed the cat, so let’s kill 10,000 cats to find out why.'"Stewart joked: "There’s been an outbreak of chocolatey goodness near Hershey, Pennsylvania, what do you think happened? I don’t know, maybe a steam shovel made it with a cocoa bean. Or it’s the fucking chocolate factory!"As Stewart doubled down, Colbert asked: "How long have you worked for Senator Ron Johnson?"