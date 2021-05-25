Russell Brand: Big Tech, Media Ignored Hunter Biden Story "Because They Didn't Want It To Influence The Election"

RUSSELL BRAND: Look I’m not a pro-Republican person. I don’t see myself that way. I don’t see myself as conservative, or Trump, or Giuliani, or the kind of media establishments that were reporting on these revelations. They are not my culture, social, or political allies. However, it seems to me, what reason is Hunter Biden sat on the board of an energy company in Ukraine? What reason is James Biden sat on the board, or receiving payments from an energy company, in China? At a time we are talking about sleaze, corruption, financial misdemeanors, and relationships between corporations, big business, and politicians which lets face it, we know that’s going on all the time. So either change that or lets stop pretending the politicians are aspiring anything other than the advance of their own interests.



For me, revelations that there are financial connections between energy companies in Ukraine, energy companies in China, and the Biden family are troubling. That should be public knowledge. And it’s even more troubling that Twitter, and Facebook and the media at large deliberately kept it out of the news because they didn’t want it to influence the election. What is democracy, then? It suggests to me that democracy is, ‘We want you to vote for this person. We don’t want you to vote for that person. As I’ve said, Donald Trump, you know, I don’t think Donald Trump’s the answer, but I’m sad to realize that I can no longer even claim to believe Joe Biden or the Democratic Party might be the answer, because look at how they behave. And look at the relationships between media, social media, and that party. They conspired to keep information away from you because it was not convenient to their agenda.



The fact is that this information was stimy stifled controlled because it didn’t suit the shared agenda of these three pillars of power. That almost concerns me more than the nature of the revelations themselves. I don’t really have high expectations of politicians. The idea that information is being controlled, that’s not democracy, that’s not freedom, that’s manipulation of elections.



It’s troubling that these decisions are made on your behalf without your inclusion. I suppose this is how politics and power functions. But when you get an example, like this one or this specific example, and how it implicates the ‘goodies’ they say in the cultural conflict and shows that when it comes to it the behavior from people across the political spectrum is the same, just the pursuit of their interests, the control of the information. I’m more or less apolitical, panpolitical, or transpolitical, I’ve been too disappointed by people in the political arena to think ‘oh this person might help.’



What I feel is that there are principles, and shouldn’t that be anyway, principles and values that transcends wherever they come from, some transcendent principles, say honesty, compassion, kindness, these kind of things, redemption, forgiveness, spiritual principles I suppose.



I’m wondering when figures might appear in the cultural and political conversation that are about true empowerment of ordinary people, honesty and transparency, and admitting there is fallibility and flaws in all of us. We need systems that allow for individual fallibility but have always as the priority not the pursuit of power and control of resources, but the empowerment and freedom of individuals, actually the stuff that’s written down constitutionally. The things that were explicitly said to be the goals and aims of a society, those that’s all.



That revelation that the laptop wasn’t just about stuff about Hunter Biden’s personal life…but also was about financial relationships with companies abroad, you can’t really come out and say this is going to be a real change and a new start for America. I feel like people who believe that is a willful, a willful, sort of commitment a sort of religious commitment to dogma, to the dogma of ‘no these guys are good.’ Well by what standards?



One of the things I talked to Glenn Greenwald about was my own personal discomfort as a person who always seen myself as beyond political, was like ‘hold on a minute? I don’t see myself aligning with the New York Post owned by Murdoch or FOX News owned by Murdoch, this doesn’t make sense to me.’ But ultimately you got to have recourse to honesty, transparency, freedom and the idea that as Greenwald characterizes it, information monopolies such as those that prohibit, control, censor information shows you that our kind of depiction of places like communist Russia, Soviet Union, as these draconian malevolent places where you’re not free. It maybe, was, true, but it is also true here, the same thing is happening, but you get to have a milkshake at the end of the day. ‘Yea sure we do oppress you, yea we control the information, but look at this lovely old president and enjoy your milkshake, you idiot.’

