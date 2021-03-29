Naomi Wolf: Mandatory Vaccine Passport Could Lead To The End Of Human Liberty In The West

NAOMI WOLF: I can not say this forcefully enough: This is literally the end of human liberty in the West if this plan unfolds as planned.



"Vaccine passport" sounds like a fine thing if you don't understand what these platforms can do. I'm the CEO of a tech company, I understand what this platform does. It is not about the vaccine or the virus, it is about your data. What people need to understand is that any other functionality can be loaded onto that platform with no problem at all.



What that means is that can be merged with your Paypal account, digital currency, Microsoft is talking about merging it with payment plans, your networks can be sucked up, it geolocates you wherever you go. All of your medical history can be included -- this has already happened in Israel.



And six months later, we're hearing from activists that it is a two-tiered society and basically activists are ostracized and surveiled continually. It is the end of civil society and they are trying to roll it out around the world. It is absolutely so much more than a vaccine pass, it is -- I can not stress enough that it has the power to turn off your life, or to turn on your life, to let you engage in society or be marginalized.



And by the way, the last thing I'll say is IBM has a horrible history with Nazi Germany... with punchcards that allowed the Nazis to keep lists... in such a way that they could round up Jews, round up dissidents and opposition leaders. It is catastrophic, it can not be allowed to continue...



How does [China] keep a billion people under the thumb of a totalitarian regime. The CCP can find any dissident in five minutes, and that can happen here literally within months.







Author of "The End Of America" Naomi Wolf joined FOX News Channel's Steve Hilton on "The Next Revolution" to warn about "Orwellian" outcomes of the Coronavirus pandemic.