Clay Travis on Megan Rapinoe Calling For Equal Pay For Female Athletes: "Supply And Demand Matters"

"The reason why male athletes make more money than female athletes is because even if they do the same job, more people care to watch male athletes play than they do female athletes, because they're better." - @ClayTravis #MeganRapinoe #EqualPay pic.twitter.com/T3hUHyd2vT

"Outkick" host Clay Travis commented on U.S. Olympic women's soccer star Megan Rapinoe visiting the White House on Equal Pay Day this week, after she snubbed an invite to the White House from President Trump. Rapinoe is an advocate for professional female soccer players to be paid as much and their male counterparts."Nobody is willing to push back and say [that] supply and demand matters, and the reason why male athletes make more money than female athletes is because even if they do the same job, more people care to watch male athletes play than they do female athletes," he said. "The amount of interest