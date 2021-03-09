Ben Domenech: Shelby Steele & The Consequences Of Courage

On his new Fox News podcast, host Ben Domenech publisher, and co-founder of The Federalist talks with author, race relations expert and Senior Fellow at Stanford University's Hoover Institution, Shelby Steele.Steele shares how the conversation around race has changed over his lifetime, he helps explain the difference between equality and equity in America and what he sees as some of the larger issues facing race in the country today.“Critical race theory is bogus,” Steele says. “To me as a minority, demeaning, de-humanizing, I mean, you could go on forever. But it is a currency with which whites can buy innocence in the marketplace. It’s a currency which blacks and other minorities can exercise power in the political arena.”“White America has to find a way to restore its moral confidence,” Steele said, emphasizing it requires the courage to “say ‘look, I’m not a racist and I don’t care what you say, whether it agrees with your or doesn’t.'”