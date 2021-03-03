Back to Videos Dr. Marty Makary: I Hope There Is A Look Back And Fair Analysis On How We Handled Schools |

Dr. Marty Makary, a Johns Hopkins University professor, on the physicological toll that COVID has taken on school-age youth who continue to remain at home. "We're going to see a lot of research come out on the restrictions particularly against kids. This is the first of many research studies and it looks pretty grim. This is a nonprofit National Fair Health study, a 91% increase in kids who come to us as doctors because they tried to hurt themselves. At a time when all medical utilization has been cut in half, a spike -- a 300% increase in some parts of the country where there are very strict restrictions against kids and school closures. A 300% increase in kids coming to us as doctors because they tried to hurt themselves, a 63% increase in overdoses. 23% of all emergency room visits at one point last year were from mental illness complaints so this is the first of many studies that's going to tell us that many of these policies were basically an abuse by one group that has power over another group and they exercised that power unfairly just because they could."





"Why is it that adults get to pack into planes and they do it safely with masks but kids are last in the reopening plan? That is an abuse of power, Tucker and I hope there's ultimately a look back with a fair analysis of what is happening right now," Makary later said.