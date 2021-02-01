Hemingway: Liz Cheney In Fight Of Her Life As She Faces GOP No-Confidence Vote

"The Federalist" senior editor Mollie Hemingway commented Sunday on FNC's "MediaBuzz":
MOLLIE HEMINGWAY: On the House side, what is interesting is Liz Cheney is in the fight of her life, she was one of the 10 Republicans who voted for impeachment. She faces a no-confidence vote on Wednesday. Not just because of how she voted on impeachment but the way she handled her impeachment vote, lobbying against the House conference, when she is supposed to chair the House conference.
She has other troubles that she's not good with fundraising and candidate recruitment, she tends to undermine members of her conference. A non-corrupt media would be covering this, instead of largely trying to protect their favored, Liz Cheney, because they share more her wing of political opinions. Mitch McConnell saw what happened to Liz Cheney and I think he knows that he got on the wrong wise of things.
I think a lot of Republican voters are frustrated that people aren't fighting against these double standards that we see in our media and in the political sphere. When a Bernie Sanders supporter nearly murdered Steve Scalise and tried to kill all these republicans, nobody held him up for impeachment.