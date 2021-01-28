Portnoy: People On Wall Street Need To Go To Prison

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy posted a video on Twitter about the recent investing restrictions placed on GameStop.
PORTNOY: What is going on Wall Street? The way they have absolutely cheated, stolen, robbed everyday people who have been investing with Robinhood and other e-trade accounts and all this stuff. By saying “hey, hedge funds are getting smoked, billionaires are getting smoked. So we are no longer going to let you trade on certain stocks GME, AMC, we are just shutting them off. You can’t buy those stocks anymore, you can only sell them, we are going to craft those stocks so all our hedge fund billionaire friends can get out and not get killed.” It is one of the most remarkable, illegal, shocking robberies in plain sight. No close door meetings, nothing behind, just right in your face putting a gun in your mouth and saying “give us all your money.” That is what Robinhood, the Citadel, Ken Griffin, Steve Cohen are doing.
They couldn’t take that people on wallstreetbets, reddit, DDTG, fairly, open trade saying “we are going to buy this stock. Fair and square, we know there’s risk, it is going up we know we are risking our own money but we want to do it.” To then say “sorry you can’t do this anymore, we are going to crash and tank the market because our billionaire hedge funds have shorted these and we don’t want them to lose.” Suddenly volatility we can’t let you do it, we can’t let you invest and put your money at risk. They have no problem when the hedge fund do it. When the hedge funds risk their firms and their lively hoods that’s fine. When the everyday Jimmy and Joe want to do it, it’s a problem they got to protect you. They are robbing you, they are stealing from you, this is criminal.
The Robinhood CEOs they belong in jail. Ken Griffin, I just posted an article he made 6.7 billion on the volatility of the pandemic. Now the volatility is a problem because they are losing, jail. This is criminal, and the scariest thing is it’s in plain sight. They don’t want you to win because they want to save their yachts, their mansions, and everything else they have. It’s okay for them to risk money and make money but if you risk money and make money we can’t allow that. The only people who are smart enough, who are allowed to risk more than they have are the hedge funds and the billionaires. And if they lose we are going to save them at your expense, we are going to put the gun in your mouth and we are going to take your money and give it back to the billionaires because only they can make money.
I have never seen anything quit like this, it’s shocking, and the fact that they clearly, Robinhood and Citadel, think they can get away with this, they have to go to prison. There has to be class action lawsuits against all of them. This would be the equivalent if your in the football game and you go for it on the 4th down and you don’t get it, and then they give you two more downs. You can’t just change the rules without telling anybody in the middle of the game. Everybody was playing under the same set of rules, you can risk what you have, what your own money is and if you make money great and if you lose it great. “This is not fair,” the billionaires, the hedge funds are saying, “sorry we are going to stop letting you buy these stocks you can only sell them we are going to crash the market to get our money back.” The irony, Robinhood, who said “free trade,” and Robinhood “we take from the rich to give to the poor,” no you don’t, its reverse, you steal from the poor and give it back to the rich.