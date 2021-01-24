 Luntz: Cable News Has Become A "Disaster" That Is Only "Preaching To The Choir" And Frankly, I'm Disgusted And Frightened | Video | RealClearPolitics
Back to Videos

Luntz: Cable News Has Become A "Disaster," Only "Preaching To The Choir" And Frankly, I'm Disgusted

|
Posted By Tim Hains
On Date January 24, 2021

Longtime pollster Frank Luntz despaired over the state of the American media ecosystem during an appearance Sunday on FNC's "MediaBuzz."

While he says he's planning to continue his work as a public opinion pollster, Luntz worries he isn't the right man for the job.

"I've been telling my friends and colleague that they have to find someone to replace me because they still need to hear from the public," he said. "My frustration is that almost every news network goes to the pundits rather than the people. That they listen to those who are paid to have points of view rather than the American public who has a point of view and has been either ignored or betrayed."


"I just don't know if I'm the right guy to do it, because I have to tell you I lose my temper and I become the very thing I'm criticizing," he worried. "We did a survey within the last ten days, 95% of MSNBC voters voted for Joe Biden, 96% of CNN voters voted for Joe Biden, and 93% of FOX News viewers voted for Donald Trump. So these cable news programs are preaching to the choir and that's a tremendous challenge because it means that you only go to your network that is supporting you. It's tribal news at its worst."

Full transcript at bottom.



Watch the full highlight reel from Luntz:



FRANK LUNTZ: They simply don’t believe they’re getting the truth, which is what they want, and they cannot distinguish between what former President Trump says and what others say. That in reality they’re getting their news to affirm themselves rather than inform themselves and that’s a problem.

It’s the responsibility of the news media to tell the truth, to provide the facts, and if you’re going to give opinion, make it clear that that’s exactly what it is. The problem with the Trump people is they think that it is all opinion. They think it’s opinion from the left and they can’t find any place to go that’s going to validate them and what they believe.

HOWARD KURTZ, FOX NEWS: But isn’t also true that people on the liberal side of the spectrum try to seek out news that validates their opinions?

FRANK LUNTZ: Here is the problem, we did a survey within the last ten days, 95% of MSNBC voters voted for Joe Biden, 96% of CNN voters voted for Joe Biden, and 93% of FOX News viewers voted for Donald Trump. So these cable news programs are preaching to the choir and that's a tremendous challenge because it means that you only go to your network that is supporting you. It's tribal news at its worst.

HOWIE KURTZ: How much of a problem is that for President Biden whose inauguration was based on unity, and half of Republicans don't believe he legitimately won the election?

FRANK LUNTZ: It's almost impossible for him to be heard among those who have written him off.

It's awful for the democracy, it's the reason I told Bret Baier a few nights ago and I need to stop doing these groups, stop interviewing these people because frankly for me I realize that I'm not the focus of this, but it's so upsetting to hear this anger and this distrust and this bile that comes out of people.

And what you did not play is the worst of all is when they go at each other and you can't stop them. I think the ultimate consequence of this is that we've lost our ability to reason with each other, to listen to each other, to learn from each other.

Howie, this is a disaster. I know that you’re in the business of analyzing the news. I’m in the business of analyzing public opinion and I have to tell you, I’m not only frightened, but I’m also disgusted by it.

HOWIE KURTZ: Let me play a brief clip of what you said to Bret Baier on fox.

Saying it's tough is understatement. I reached the point where I don't want to do this anymore. Howie: so you sound exasperated a little depressed, are you ready to walk away from your business?

So you're feeling depressed, feeling perhaps the problems aren't fixable? Are you ready to walk away from your business?

FRANK LUNTZ: I've been telling my friends and colleague that they have to find someone to replace me because they still need to hear from the public. My frustration is that almost every news network goes to the pundits rather than the people. That they listen to those who are paid to have points of view rather than the American public who has a point of view and has been either ignored or betrayed. I believe that your listeners have the right and responsibility to neglect what other Americans think and the problem is that no one is bringing it to them. I just don't know if I'm the right guy to do it, because I have to tell you I lose my temper and I become the very thing I'm criticizing.

I think this is a great country, a great population and they've been horribly treated by too many people in your profession.

HOWIE KURTZ: So given the fact that -- and I accept the criticism. Given the fact that you feel like you're losing your temper and that you're becoming part of the strident voices here, and I know you get mad when you do focus groups. Is this it for you, it sounds to me like you've made a decision?

FRANK LUNTZ: I've made the decision, I just need the courage to follow it through.

By the way, I do not feel that way about you.

Related Videos
Luntz Focus Group Pans 2020 Presidential Town Halls: "Saddening," "Chaos," "Boring," "Disaster"

Pollster Frank Luntz hosted a virtual focus group following the dueling ABC vs. NBC presidential town halls with Joe Biden and Donald Trump on Thursday evening. They were not impressed. "I feel like Joe Biden is an empty suit," one PA voter said. "You can pour whatever policies someone else has...

Luntz Focus Group Confused Why Media Won't Investigate Hunter Biden Allegations

Most of Frank Luntz's post-debate focus group said they wanted to learn more about allegations made about Joe Biden and his son Hunter by President Trump. Only two people said they don't care and they are "annoyed that we're wasting time on it." "All politicians lie," one of those said about...

Frank Luntz's Final Focus Group With Swing Voters: 2020 Election A "Circus," Congress "Dysfunctional"

Pollster Frank Luntz hosts his final focus group of the 2020 election cycle, a group of Americans whose votes flipped sides between 2016 and 2020. Some of them voted for Donald Trump in 2016 and now support Joe Biden, while others backed Hillary Clinton but now support Trump.

Frank Luntz: January 6 Will Be A Make Or Break Moment For Mike Pence's Career, Future Of GOP

Sunday on ABC's "This Week" roundtable, pollster Frank Luntz said that January 6 will be the climax of the post-election drama when Vice President Mike Pence will be responsible for certifying the election results, warning that Republicans are going to be "mad as heck." JON KARL, ABC NEWS:...

Frank Luntz: 91% Of Trump Supporters Would Vote For Trump Again

On FOX News, pollster Frank Luntz highlights several key takeaways from a recent poll on supporters of President Donald Trump. LUNTZ: 91% of those who voted for Donald Trump on election day would vote for him again. This poll was done on Monday just 48 hours ago. It’s astounding and only 5%...

Comment
Show comments Hide Comments

Latest Political Videos

Video Archives
©2021 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site