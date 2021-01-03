Ron Johnson: We Are Not Acting To Thwart Democracy, But To Protect It

Sen. Ron Johnson and NBC News host Chuck Todd argued Sunday about Jonhson's plan to join other Republican senators in challenging certification of the Electoral College votes in some states where the president still alleges voter fraud took place."We are not acting to thwart the democratic process — we are acting to protect it," Johnson said."The fact of the matter is we have an unsustainable state of affairs in this country where we have tens of millions of people who do not view this election result as legitimate," the Wisconsin Republican said on "Meet the Press.""the fact of the matter is we have an unsustainable state of affairs in this country where we have tens of millions of people who do not view this election result as legitimate," he said."As long as somebody is going to be objecting to this and we’re going to take a vote, let’s propose a solution in terms of transparency, investigation, with a commission.""You made an allegation there was widespread fraud, you have failed to offer specific evidence of that widespread fraud, but you’re demanding an investigation on the grounds that there are allegations of widespread fraud. So essentially you’re the arsonist here. President Trump is the arsonist here," NBC's Chuck Todd told Johnson. "Because you didn’t have the guts to tell the truth that this election was fair!""Senator, all right, I’ve had enough," Todd said."I’ve had enough of this, too," Johnson said