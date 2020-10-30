 Strassel: Media Caused Problem For Biden By Not Investigating Him In The Primaries | Video | RealClearPolitics
Strassel: Media Caused Problem For Biden By Not Investigating Him In The Primaries

Posted By Ian Schwartz
On Date October 30, 2020

WSJ's Kim Strassel says Joe Biden is staying out of the spotlight solely to dodge questions about his son Hunter.
