 James Rosen: FBI Has An Active Criminal Investigation Into Hunter Biden For Money Laundering | Video | RealClearPolitics
James Rosen: FBI Has An Active Criminal Investigation Into Hunter Biden For Money Laundering

|
Posted By Ian Schwartz
On Date October 29, 2020

Sinclair investigative reporter James Rosen reports the FBI opened an investigation into Hunter Biden in 2019 for money laundering and that the probe remains active. Rosen interviewed Tony Bobulinksi, the former business associate of Hunter Biden, who claimed the former vice president knew of Hunter's Chinese and Ukrainian operations and suggested received kickbacks from the group.

Sinclair Broadcast Group reports:


A justice department official has confirmed to Sinclair Broadcast Group that the FBI opened up a criminal investigation into Hunter Biden and his associates back in 2019, focused on allegations of money-laundering and that the probe remains active.

Sinclair investigative reporter James Rosen has also spoken with a central witness in these allegations, which suggests that former vice president Joe Biden knew more than he has acknowledged about his son's overseas dealings.


Quotes from Bobulinksi:

"The compromise they have is that in documents that have been well provided to the Senate, to Congress, to the Department of Justice via the FBI that CEFC was effectively loaning money directly to the Biden family."

"My impression was everyone in that room was aware of the sensitivity of the parties involved and potential multiple impacts to this country and every citizen living in it."

"I can only imagine to the extent that the Chinese communist party has information on the Biden family and their business dealings. Other business dealings that occurred in Romania, Khazakstan, Georgia, Monaco and the Middle East, and then obviously topping off in Russia."

"I didn't want to put my face out there, I didn't want to put my family at risk. I now have ex-Navy SEALs guarding my family and my extended family and I have now put myself in huge risk for the sake of the American people."
