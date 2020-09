Swing States, The Youth Vote, and New Polling on Voters' Attitudes to Opening Schools: What Does It All Mean for the November Election?

Polling Director of RealClear Opinion Research John Della Volpe joins the panel to discuss a new, exclusive RealClear poll on voters' attitudes toward opening schools during the pandemic. Also, a look at the six swing states that could determine the election, and whether the youth vote will make a difference in 2020. Carl Cannon and Tom Bevan join the discussion and Andrew Walworth hosts today's edition of the RealClearPolitics Takeaway podcast.