 Jason Whitlock: White Liberals Are The Actual Bigots, "Liberalism Is The New KKK Hood" | Video | RealClearPolitics
Back to Videos

Jason Whitlock: White Liberals Are The Actual Bigots, "Liberalism Is The New KKK Hood"

|
Posted By Ian Schwartz
On Date September 9, 2020

Sportswriter Jason Whitlock talked about Jessica Krug, a white woman who identified as black, likened her to Shaun King and denounced white liberals as bigots in an interview with FOX News host Tucker Carlson on Wednesday. Whitlock, a columnist at 'Outkick,' said calling yourself a liberal is the "new KKK hood," it allows you to be "as bigoted as you want to be."

"The branding has been so strong that if you put on this label of being a liberal, there is virtually nothing you can do negative against black people that will be seen as negative," Whitlock said. "White liberals, I'm sorry, they're the actual bigots."

"I know that's going to blow a lot of people's minds but liberalism to me is now the new KKK hood," Whitlock said. "Bigots use to hide under hoods, now they hide under the label of being a liberal end of progressive and that allows you to be as bigoted as you want to be. If you want to call yourself an antifascist and support of Black Lives Matter as a white person, that means you can go out into the streets, tear down neighborhoods, harass people, say all kinds of disrespectful stuff to white and black people, and it's all good because allegedly, you're fighting racism. Allegedly, you're on the side of black people."


"If you evaluate their actions and their mindsets, they actually can't stand the black people, they have no respect for black people, think very little of black people, and certainly aren't working towards our benefit," he said. "The world is upside down."

"White liberals are going out on a black person's credit card and making up a bunch of charges, charging of a bunch of things that we have to pay the bill for," Whitlock said. "They are doing it in our name. This is crazy."

JASON WHITLOCK, SPORTSWRITER: There is a business built around racial grievance. And that business is booming at such a level that white people are like hey, I'm going to adopt a whole new identity so I can benefit from being Baby Al Sharpton, Baby Jesse Jackson, and in academia, this has been embraced and she has been able to pull off this scam. It's not just her, this isn't just an anecdote. We've had it with Rachel Dolezal, we've had it with the Shaun King guy on Twitter who is white, who has pretended to be black, who has lied and said that "my mother slept with a black man and she didn't tell anybody about it."

All of these people moving into the race-bait industry and business and it must be very profitable and lucrative because everybody wants to be down with the cause. Y'all know that Jessica Krug is keeping it real. You know, yo? ...

WHITLOCK: I keep trying to explain it over and over and over again and people think I'm crazy.

The branding has been so strong that if you put on this label of being a liberal, there is virtually nothing you can do negative against black people that will be seen as negative. White liberals -- I'm sorry, they're the actual bigots.

I know that's going to blow a lot of people's minds but liberalism to me is now the new KKK hood. Bigots use to hide under hoods, now they hide under the label of being a liberal end of progressive and that allows you to be as bigoted as you want to be.

If you want to call yourself an antifascist and support of Black Lives Matter as a white person, that means you can go out into the streets, tear down neighborhoods, harass people, say all kinds of disrespectful stuff to white and black people, and it's all good because allegedly, you're fighting racism. Allegedly, you're on the side of black people.

And actually if you evaluate their actions and their mindsets, they actually can't stand the black people, they have no respect for black people, think very little of black people, and certainly aren't working towards our benefit. The world is upside down.

It's a big lie and a scam and... white people, white liberals are going out on a black person's credit card and making up a bunch of charges, charging of a bunch of things that we have to pay the bill for. They are doing it in our name. This is crazy.
Related Videos
Biden: Trump "Lied To The American People" About Coronavirus

Joe Biden commented on one of journalist Bob Woodward’s interviews with President Donald Trump, in which Trump admits he knew the coronavirus was deadly in February but wanted to "play it down." "He failed to do his job on purpose,” said Biden. "He lied to the American people." "He knew...

Fauci: Trump Did Not Distort Coronavirus Concerns, Said Similar Things In Public As He Did In Private

Dr. Anthony Fauci, in an interview with FOX News' John Roberts on Wednesday, said President Donald Trump did not downplay the coronavirus and said similar things in private that he did in public. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was a member of the...

Trump on COVID: Showing Panic Creates A Bigger Problem

President Donald Trump is asked about Bob Woodward's new book and the early handling of the coronavirus outbreak at a White House press conference on Wednesday. Trump said showing panic would create "bigger problems than you ever had before." QUESTION: Mr. President, can you address the concerns...

Trump Announces Potential Justices To Fight "Radical Left": Cruz, Hawley, Cotton, Barrett, Pryor & More

President Donald Trump delivered remarks on potential judicial appointments at a press conference on Wednesday. Read the list below and comments made by the president. THE PRESIDENT: Thank you very much, my fellow Americans. Apart from matters of war and peace, the nomination of a Supreme...

Comment
Show comments Hide Comments

Latest Political Videos

Video Archives
©2020 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site