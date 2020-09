RCP President Tom Bevan joined Bret Baier on this week's "FOX News Sunday" panel to react to Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris suggesting that she would be skeptical of a COVID-19 vaccine distributed by the Trump administration."I think that's a dangerous move for Kamala Harris, her comments and for Joe Biden, to sort of politicize the vaccine," Bevan said. "I think if you're an average American, you know, everybody wants a vaccine as soon as possible so they can return to their normal lives."