 Jeffrey Goldberg Defends Use Of Anonymous Sources: "These People Are Not Anonymous To Me" | Video | RealClearPolitics
Back to Videos

Jeffrey Goldberg Defends Use Of Anonymous Sources: "These People Are Not Anonymous To Me"

|
Posted By Tim Hains
On Date September 6, 2020

"The Atlantic" editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg joined CNN's Brian Stelter on Sunday morning to defend his reporting based on anonymous sources that President Trump referred to dead American soldiers as "losers" and "suckers" during a trip to France in 2018.

Trump strongly denies the accusation and accused Steve Jobs' widow of "wasting money he left her on a failing Radical Left Magazine (Atlantic) that is run by a conman (Goldberg)."

"I would fully expect more reporting to come out about this and more confirmation and new pieces of information in the coming days and weeks," Goldberg told CNN's media correspondent Brian Stelter on the aptly-named "Reliable Sources" this week. "We have a responsibility and we're going to do it regardless of what [Trump] says."


"We all have to use anonymous sources, especially in a climate where the president of the United States tries to actively intimidate," Goldberg said of his editorial decision to cite anonymous sources. "These are not people who are anonymous to me."



"We are not going to be intimidated by the president," Goldberg said. "We're going to do our jobs."

The Biden campaign and anti-Trump Lincoln Project quickly pounced on the story over the weekend, with the DNC releasing this new ad:



Goldberg also spoke out on CNN on Friday:

Related Videos
WH's McEnany: 'Atlantic' Report On Trump Has Been Categorically Debunked By Witnesses, Clearly Fake News

WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY KAYLEIGH MCENANY: Also, I want to address what is quite clearly fake news. The story in the Atlantic has been categorically debunked by eyewitnesses and contemporaneous documents. The Atlantic claims "When President Trump canceled the visit to the Aisne-Marne American...

Trump: John Kelly Was "Unable To Function" As Chief of Staff, "Got Eaten Alive" And "Petered Out"

President Donald Trump responded to an article by Jeffrey Goldberg in "The Atlantic" that claims he disparaged fallen soldiers and poked fun at wounded warriors. Trump said one of the sources behind the story could have been "a guy like" former Chief of Staff John Kelly. Trump then said Kelly...

Comment
Show comments Hide Comments

Latest Political Videos

Video Archives
©2020 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site