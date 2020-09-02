 Bill Barr vs. CNN's Wolf Blitzer: We Are Playing With Fire With Mail-In Ballots | Video | RealClearPolitics
Back to Videos

Bill Barr vs. CNN's Wolf Blitzer: We Are Playing With Fire With Mail-In Ballots

|
Posted By Ian Schwartz
On Date September 2, 2020

In an interview with CNN's Wolf Blitzer on Wednesday, Attorney General Bill Barr argued absentee ballots are fine but you're "playing with fire" with mail-in ballots.

"Wolf, this is a sort of cheap talk to get around the fundamental problem, which is the Bipartisan Commission chaired by Jimmy Carter and James Baker said back in 2009 that mail-in voting is fraught with the risk of fraud and coercion," Barr said.

"This is playing with fire, this is playing with fire," Barr told the CNN host. "We're a very closely divided country here. And if people have to have confidence in the results of the election and the legitimacy of the government, and people trying to change the rules to this methodology, which, as a matter of logic, is very open to fraud and coercion, is reckless and dangerous. And people are playing with fire."


BARR: Well, we haven’t had the kind of widespread use of mail-in ballots that’s being proposed. We’ve got absentee ballots from people who request them from a specific address.
 
Now what we’re talking about is mailing them to everyone on the voter list, when everyone knows those voter lists are inaccurate. People who should get them don’t get them, which has been one of the major complaints in states that have tried this, in municipal elections.
 
And people who get them are not the right people. They’re people who have replaced the occupant -- the previous occupant, and they can make them out. And sometimes multiple ballots come to the same address with a whole generation -- several generations of occupants.
 
Do you think that's a way to run a vote?
 
BLITZER: Well, the only thing I’m saying is that so far we haven't seen widespread fraud, but you --
 
BARR: So far we haven't tried it.
 
BLITZER: Well --
 
BARR: And the point is --
 
BLITZER: Well, there’s been (ph) a lot of us -- there are several states that only have mail-in voting, including a Republican --
 
BARR: Well, this is playing with fire, this is playing with fire.
 
We're a very closely divided country here. And if people have to have confidence in the results of the election and the legitimacy of the government, and people trying to change the rules to this methodology, which, as a matter of logic, is very open to fraud and coercion, is reckless and dangerous. And people are playing with fire.
 
BLITZER: Well, I will point out there are five states that only have mail-in voting, including Utah and Colorado, Washington state, Oregon, Hawaii. And they've reported over the years they've had virtually no problems.
 
But who's trying to change the rules right now?
 
BARR: I would say the people who want to go to mass mail-in ballots.
 
BLITZER: But you understand why. There is a coronavirus pandemic –
 
BARR: Right.
 
BLITZER: -- and there are a lot of people, potentially if they waited in long lines, when they go to the polls, they could get sick -- especially older people or people with underlying conditions.
 
As a result, a lot of people want to change the rules so they don't have to go wait in –
 
(CROSSTALK)
 
BLITZER: -- long lines, they don’t have to touch all this equipment.
 
BARR: And the appropriate way to deal with that is, number one, arrangements at the polls that protect people, which can be done.

And number two, people who are -- have pre-existing conditions and are particularly vulnerable can get an absentee ballot.

I have no problem with people -- I voted by absentee ballot, not by mail, I actually went to the office to cast my vote, but absentee ballots are fine.


Watch the full interview in two parts:



Related Videos
Sen. Barrasso: "The Democrats Have Surrendered To The Mob"

Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) weighs in on protests and riots following the attack on Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) on the streets of Washington D.C. following the RNC event at the White House. Barrasso told FOX Business host Stuart Varney on Friday that Democrats have "surrendered" to the mob and that...

Joe Biden Says Trump "Sows Chaos Rather Than Providing Order" In PA Campaign Speech

Former Vice President Joe Biden blasted President Trump Monday at a campaign event in Pittsbrugh, blaming the president for the COVID-19 pandemic, violence in the streets, and "declining faith in a bright American future." Trump has "emboldened white nationalists" and caused "economic...

Barr: Agitators Using Same Tactics In Washington, Atlanta, Chicago, Now Kenosha and Portland

Attorney General Bill Barr speaks at a Wisconsin Community Safety Roundtable in Kenosha on Tuesday with President Donald Trump. ATTORNEY GENERAL BARR: Thank you, Mr. President. As most of you know, whenever there is an officer-involved shooting in our country, it’s reviewed by local...

Trump: Cops "Choke Sometimes," They Are "Under Tremendous Pressure"

President Donald Trump speaks at a Wisconsin Community Safety Roundtable in Kenosha on Tuesday with Attorney General Bill Barr and local officials. "You have some bad apples," Trump said of the police. "We all know that. And those will be taken care of through the system. And nobody is going to...

Comment
Show comments Hide Comments

Latest Political Videos

Video Archives
©2020 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site