Jesse Watters: The Democrats' Racism Con Job

FNC's Jesse Watters weighs in on the 2020 Democratic convention:
JESSE WATTERS: I didn't want to watch the Democratic National Convention. I did it only because I get paid to. But I need a raise, or hazard pay at least because, after this week, it was just nuts. Apparently, America is living under apartheid...
The country that just elected a black president twice just became racist again. And the only way to make America not racist is to put Democrats back in power. See how easy that is?
All of the problems in the country will be solved when democrats control the government. Jesse Smollett won't need to fake another hate crime. Joe Biden will also cure COVID.
I went on to his website to look at his plan. The first thing he'll do he'll find a vaccine. Why didn't Trump think of that?
Biden also said he'll listen to the scientists. Now, this is a very stark contrast from President Trump, who doesn't listen to scientists at all. Fauci and Birx are really just astrologers. Biden says he'll test more, maybe that's why he's been in the basement developing super-secret testing kit and he'll reveal it after the election.
Does Biden have experience managing outbreaks? He does. Let's examine his appearance during the 2009 Swine flu. At least 60 million Americans caught the Swine flu. Today, just under 6 million coronavirus cases here. Swine flu became so widespread the Obama/Biden administration stopped testing for it. That's right, they stopped the testing. Did Biden put a scientist in charge of men in the outbreak? No. He put a political hack in charge, his own chief of staff Ron Klain, and here's what Klain admitted last year...
He did everything wrong.
Biden is really the luckiest politician ever. After the messiah tapped him for VP, Biden fought his way through the most talented field of Democrats in history. Slaying dragons like Beto O Rourke and Pocahontas, who many compare to Winston Churchill and Margaret Thatcher. Then a once in a hundred-year pandemic hit, which let him stay home and rest without having to stick his foot in his mouth on the stump.
Biden's luck is running out. He hasn't been to Wisconsin in two years. How did that work out for Hillary?
A CNN poll just came out with Trump and Biden tied in the battleground states. Biden doing much worse than Hillary was in the stage of the race. Trump is also in Minnesota if he wins Minnesota, watch out.
Barack Obama sees the writing on the wall. Instead of going high, he went low accused trump of destroying democracy.
BARACK OBAMA: For close to four years now he's shown no interest in putting in the work. No interest in using the awesome power of his office to help anyone but himself, and his friends. No interest in treating the presidency of anything but one more reality show that he can use to get the attention he craves. Donald Trump hasn't grown into the job because he can't. Do not let them take away your democracy.
JESSE WATTERS: Obama is desperate. He knows it is a low turnout election, so he's scaring Democrats. He's scaring them and he's begging them to vote early by mail.
If Biden doesn't win, Durham continues the Obamagate investigation so it is personal for Barack. Trump shredded his legacy there's nothing left instead of the cloud of corruption. Anyway, Obama never helped get anyone elected besides himself. This time won't be any different.
Hillary is still haunting America. She accused Trump of cheating.
HILLARY CLINTON: Don't forget, Joe and Kamala can win by 3 million votes and still lose, take it from me. So we need numbers overwhelming, so trump can't sneak or steal his way to victory.
JESSE WATTERS: Hillary accusing Trump of cheating is like mob accusing someone of fixing of a fight. She literally paid for Russian interference.