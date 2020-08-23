Mollie Hemingway: If Obama Had A Successful Presidency, A Democrat Would Have Been Elected Instead Of Trump

"The Federalist" senior editor Mollie Hemingway reacts to President Obama's 2020 DNC speech
Sunday morning on FNC's "Media Buzz."
MOLLIE HEMINGWAY: President Obama's very different now in 2020 than he was in 2008. and I think he's acutely aware that had he had a successful presidency and then a Democrat would have been elected last time and not Donald Trump. People really praised Obama's speech, but what I thought was interesting was back on July 3rd when President Trump gave a speech at Mount Rushmore, he talked about his aspirations for the country and the threat he felt the left posed to America, that was portrayed routinely in the media as dark and foreboding. President Obama actually says democracy is at stake, he gives a joyless, seething, and angry speech, and, of course, nobody loves Obama like Washington and New York journalists.