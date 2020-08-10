 Navarro: Trump's Constituency Is Mainstream Republicans, Blue-Collar Democrats & Independents Sick Of The Swamp | Video | RealClearPolitics
Back to Videos

Navarro: Trump's Constituency Is Mainstream Republicans, Blue-Collar Democrats & Independents Sick Of The Swamp

|
Posted By Ian Schwartz
On Date August 10, 2020

White House director for the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy Peter Navarro said President Trump is the "hardest working president in history" in an interview with NBC's Chuck Todd on Sunday's 'Meet the Press.'


CHUCK TODD: Yeah. No, let me ask you this. Where is the president? Why was he at his golf club all weekend? Why isn't he negotiating? Look, I understand --

PETER NAVARRO: Hang on. Let me, let me respond --

CHUCK TODD: -- you guys don't like each other.

PETER NAVARRO: -- to that. That is not --

CHUCK TODD: That Nancy Pelosi and the president --

PETER NAVARRO: Hang on.

CHUCK TODD: Where is he?

PETER NAVARRO: Well, he --

CHUCK TODD: Why isn't he involved?

PETER NAVARRO: Look, you have to understand this is the hardest working president in history. He works 24/7. He can be in Bedminster, Mar-a-Lago, the Oval Office, or anywhere in between. He can be at the Whirlpool factory, like we were on Thursday, celebrating working men and women benefiting from tariffs. He's working 24/7. The problem here, the problem here is Capitol Hill, the swamp, two houses that are too far apart. I mean, the Lord and the founding fathers created executive orders because of partisan bickering and divided government. That's what we have here. But the president's taken action. His constituency -- let's be clear. His constituency is mainstream Republicans, blue collar Democrats, and independents who are sick and tired of the swamp. And he reached out and he took action.



Related Videos
Reporter Booed For Telling Trump That Guests Aren't Social Distancing, Trump Says "It's A Peaceful Protest"

President Donald Trump held a press conference on Friday at a room in his country club in Bedminster that had guests in the back. A reporter told the president that they aren't properly socially distancing, standing six feet apart, but Trump said it was okay because it is a "peaceful protest." The...

Trump: China Would Love If "Sleepy Joe Biden" Was Elected

President Donald Trump butts heads with Reuters White House reporter Jeff Mason over a recent intelligence report that says Russia wants to meddle in the election to hurt Joe Biden and China wants to meddle to hurt Trump. The president said China would love "Sleepy Joe" and if he were elected China...

Bill Barr: Antifa Is "New Form Of Urban Guerrilla Warfare"

Attorney General said the nation is facing a form of "urban guerrilla warfare" driven by the left's "lust for power" in an interview with Mark Levin on this week's edition of 'Life, Liberty & Levin.' Barr also discussed how dangerous policing is getting amid the defund the police movement. MARK...

Graham: FBI Committed A "New Crime" With Steele Dossier, "Somebody Needs To Go To Jail For This"

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) breaks down the crimes associated with the FBI's use of the Steele Dossier in an interview with FOX Business host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday. MARIA BARTIROMO, FOX BUSINESS: Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham will reveal them right here for the first...

Comment
Show comments Hide Comments

Latest Political Videos

Video Archives
©2020 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site