Navarro: Trump's Constituency Is Mainstream Republicans, Blue-Collar Democrats & Independents Sick Of The Swamp

CHUCK TODD: Yeah. No, let me ask you this. Where is the president? Why was he at his golf club all weekend? Why isn't he negotiating? Look, I understand --
PETER NAVARRO: Hang on. Let me, let me respond --
CHUCK TODD: -- you guys don't like each other.
PETER NAVARRO: -- to that. That is not --
CHUCK TODD: That Nancy Pelosi and the president --
PETER NAVARRO: Hang on.
CHUCK TODD: Where is he?
PETER NAVARRO: Well, he --
CHUCK TODD: Why isn't he involved?
PETER NAVARRO: Look, you have to understand this is the hardest working president in history. He works 24/7. He can be in Bedminster, Mar-a-Lago, the Oval Office, or anywhere in between. He can be at the Whirlpool factory, like we were on Thursday, celebrating working men and women benefiting from tariffs. He's working 24/7. The problem here, the problem here is Capitol Hill, the swamp, two houses that are too far apart. I mean, the Lord and the founding fathers created executive orders because of partisan bickering and divided government. That's what we have here. But the president's taken action. His constituency -- let's be clear. His constituency is mainstream Republicans, blue collar Democrats, and independents who are sick and tired of the swamp. And he reached out and he took action.
TODAY on #MTP: Peter Navarro says “the Lord and Founding Fathers created executive orders because of partisan bickering and divided government.” pic.twitter.com/mCb2nVRs2I— Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) August 9, 2020
Full Navarro: Trump is "hardest working president in history"— Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) August 10, 2020
The director for the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy talks about the White House coronavirus response and negotiations with Democrats over a relief bill.https://t.co/jDvID3iUcQ pic.twitter.com/7qlOFVsOhV