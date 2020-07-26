Bob Woodson: Low-Income Blacks Being "Bamboozled And Hustled And Scammed" By Democrats

Civil rights activist Bob Woodson told FNC's "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Friday that Democratic mayors like Chicago's Lori Lightfoot are neglecting the black communities in their cities."I believe that the salvation of this country ... will be the sleeping giant: When low-income Blacks wake up and realize that they are being bamboozled and hustled and scammed by people like Lori Lightfoot and others -- they are going to realize that they must address the enemy within," he said."There is evidence of the sleeping giant, the low-income leaders around the country are recognizing this, as in Washington [D.C.]. An 11-year-old boy was killed on the Fourth of July and the people demonstrated internally and said, no justice, no sleep. They picketed and made noise until the killers were turned in.""What they are doing is falsely claiming that the failures of the last 60 years -- most urban centers all over the country have been run by liberal Democrats, many of them veterans of the civil rights movement who moved from civil rights, to run these cities -- They also had to spend about $22 trillion on poverty money in the cities and as a consequence, all of these inequities that they have been talking about have been done on their watch.""Now the white left is coming in and exploiting the disparity and using it to really decimate the country, and the collateral damage are the lives of poor Blacks in these cities because what the left is doing is vilifying the police as agents of white supremacy and the more they are vilified, the less aggressive they are about enforcing laws and the more the murder rate rises," Woodson said.