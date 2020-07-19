Trump: A Destructive Radical Left Ideology Is Being Taught In Our Schools, And Don't Act Surprised To Hear It

WALLACE: At Mt. Rushmore on July 3rd, you said that we face a far-left fascism in this country and then you said this:



July 3, 2020 | TRUMP: Our children are taught in school to hate their own country and to believe that the men and women who built it we’re not heroes, but that were villains.



WALLACE: You said our children are taught in school to hate our country. Where do you see that?



TRUMP: I just look at – I look at school. I watch, I read, look at the stuff. Now they want to change -- 1492, Columbus discovered America. You know, we grew up, you grew up, we all did, that’s what we learned. Now they want to make it the 1619 project. Where did that come from? What does it represent? I don’t even know, so.



WALLACE: It’s slavery.



TRUMP: That’s what they’re saying, but they don’t even know. They just want to make a change. Cancel culture – I hate the term, actually, but I use it.



WALLACE: But are they teaching people don’t hate America?



TRUMP: Oh, I think so yeah, I think so. Look at the professors. Look at what’s going on in the colleges. If a conservative goes on a college – and look, we have as many as them. Excuse me, I think to the best of my knowledge, we’re sitting at the White House and the Oval Office is right behind me. We have as many as them.



WALLACE: Who’s them?



TRUMP: The liberal radical left, and I’m not talking all – I think liberal, I could tell you I like a lot of liberal people. I like a lot of liberal governors and senators, but, but Chris, we have a radical left destructive ideology and it’s being taught in our schools.



And don’t act like you’re surprised to hear this – there are books written about it, and we can’t let that go on. We can’t let them change the true meaning of what we’re all about and that’s what they’re trying to do and I don’t want it to happen. Not on my watch. It’s not going to happen on my watch.

