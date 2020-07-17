KGW NEWS reports: Officer Jakhary Jackson of the Portland Police Bureau offers his perspective as a Black officer in the middle of downtown Portland's nightly protests."I got to see folks that really do want change, like the rest of us that have been impacted by racism," Jackson said about the early days of the protests. "And then I got to see those people get faded out by people who have no idea what racism is all about, who never experienced racism."He said almost invariably every time a person of color tries to speak with him while he's on duty at a protest, a white person steps in to interrupt."It says something when you're at a Black Lives Matter protest and you have more minorities on the police side than you do in a violent crowd," he said. "And you have white people screaming at Black officers.'"He said he's also disgusted by people calling his white fellow officers racists, without knowing anything about them.Jackson was interviewed by Lt. Tina Jones during a press availability that also include Police Chief Chuck Lovell.