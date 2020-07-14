Subscribe
Sign In
Back to Videos
Renaming the Redskins: RealClearPolitics Takeaway July 14
|
Posted By
Tim Hains
On Date July 14, 2020
Co-Founder and President of RealClearPolitics Tom Bevan joins Washington Bureau Chief Carl Cannon on today's RealClearPolitics Takeaway podcast to discuss renaming the Washington Redskins. How far will renaming sports teams go?
Related Topics:
Tom Bevan
,
Comment
Show comments
Hide Comments
Log In with your RCMG Account
Register
Send Tips
Follow Us
Latest Political Videos
Video Archives
©2020 RealClearPolitics |
Go to full site