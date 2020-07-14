 Renaming the Redskins: RealClearPolitics Takeaway July 14 | Video | RealClearPolitics
Renaming the Redskins: RealClearPolitics Takeaway July 14

|
Posted By Tim Hains
On Date July 14, 2020

Co-Founder and President of RealClearPolitics Tom Bevan joins Washington Bureau Chief Carl Cannon on today's RealClearPolitics Takeaway podcast to discuss renaming the Washington Redskins. How far will renaming sports teams go?
