Hemingway: Media Straight Out Lying In Attempt To Take Out Trump And Republicans

MOLLIE HEMINGWAY: I think these polls really are interesting. There's no question we have a cultural divide between people who think the country is irredeemably evil and those who believe in, sort of, the promise of America. You are seeing that reflected in many ways. What is noteworthy about it, I think, is that our corporate media exists mostly on one side of that equation. They control a lot of what people think about the news, and how they interpret the news.



You had on Friday, President Trump gives this speech defending the country and her founding, a very unifying speech about our heroes, our principles, our values. A lot of people, I think it, really enjoyed that speech and thought this is the type of thing he should be saying. The message he should be putting forth through the election and beyond. What happened is you have a bunch of people in the media just flat out lie about what that speech says. They claimed that even though he explicitly and repeatedly denounced racism they claim he was espousing it. Even though we never mention a single confederate when he was talking about the destruction of statues across the country. They claimed he was. Straight up lying.



I think one of the biggest challenges in 2020, as hostile as the media were to trump and other Republicans with conservative ideals in 2016, they have just removed any guardrails when it comes to being honest and accurate about the actual divisions in the country or the different policies that are put forth. I'm not entirely sure how to fight that, given how unified people on the left are in the media, social media, and otherwise in doing whatever it takes to combat their political opponents, which right now are conservatives and Republicans and Donald Trump.

"The Federalist" writer Mollie Hemingway says the corporate media is "straight up lying" about Donald Trump as the presidential election approaches, during an appearance of FOX News Channel's "Outnumbered."