Tucker Carlson: Democrats Are The Driving Force Behind Racial Division

Tucker Carlson speaks about how he sees the philosophy of the Democratic Party: "Some races are inherently good, others are inherently bad.""Yes the leaders of the Democratic Party are committed racists. They are the driving force behind racial division and hatred in this country. There's no denying that," he said. "But their racism has nothing to do with what previous generations of Democrats did.""In this country, we hold citizens responsible only for the choices that they make personally. You cannot be indicted for other people's crimes. This is not North Korea. We don't punish people for their bloodlines. Conservatives, of all people, should know this. It is the basis of all Western justice. The Democratic Party is racist because right now, today, Democrats are pushing the abhorrent lie that moral value corresponds to skin color. Some races, they tell us, are inherently good, others are inherently bad. They're saying that. And that is the very definition of racism. It is sick.""It's poison. Yet Democrats are saying it out loud, every single day, in every venue at full volume," he said,