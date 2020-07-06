McEnany to Reporters: I Didn't Receive One Question About The Children Killed By Guns Over Weekend

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany called out the media for asking numerous questions about the Confederate flag but none about the young children gunned down across the country over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
MCENANY: And finally, I’d end with this: You know, I was asked probably 12 questions about the Confederate flag. This President is focused on action, and I’m a little dismayed that I didn’t receive one question on the deaths that we got in this country this weekend. I didn’t receive one question about New York City shootings doubling for the third straight week. And over the last seven days, shootings skyrocketed by 142 percent. Not one question. I didn’t receive one question about five children who were killed.
And I’ll leave you with this remark by a dad — it broke my heart — a dad of an eight-year-old lost in Atlanta this weekend: “They say black lives matter…you killed a child. She didn’t do nothing to nobody,” was his quote.
We need to be focused on securing our streets, making sure no lives are lost because all black lives matter — that of David Dorn and that of this eight-year-old girl.
Thank you.