Tucker Carlson: Going Forward Republican Voters Must Demand 3 Things From Their Candidates

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS: Good evening and welcome to Tucker Carlson Tonight. On last night’s show, we interviewed a U.S. senator called Mike Braun. Braun is a Republican who represents the highly Republican state of Indiana. Braun ran for office two years ago as a conservative, but he hasn’t governed like one. As the mob burned cities and shot police officers, Braun used his power in the senate to punish local police. Cops were the real problem, Mike Braun decided. Braun sponsored legislation to make it easier for leftwing activist groups to sue and bankrupt individual police officers. Then Braun endorsed Black Lives Matter.



It’s hard to imagine that many of Mike Braun’s voters agree with any of this. Black Lives Matter wants to eliminate police departments, dismantle the nuclear family, and install socialism in the United States. Even in the highly revolutionary year of 2020, those are not winning positions in the state of Indiana. We asked Braun to explain all of this last night. It didn’t go well. We’re not going to play you the tape; it feels like piling on. Let’s just sum it up this way: at one point, Braun explained that he was pushing leftwing legislation because he was afraid of being criticized by Chuck Schumer if he didn’t. The whole interview was remarkable, almost beyond belief.



Again, we’re not trying to be mean here. Cruelty is easy, especially with politicians. The closer you get to them, the easier you realize it is. Mike Braun doesn’t seem like a bad person. If you lived next door, you’d probably like him. Braun’s just weak, and he doesn’t really believe in anything. He’s definitely not alone in that. An awful lot of Republican office holders look very much like Mike Braun right now, probably most of them. That’s a problem. In a moment like this, it is a severe and dangerous problem. Here’s why:



Republicans at all levels could lose this fall. If that happens, there will be profound consequences. People who supported Donald Trump will be punished. There’s no question about that. There’s never been an American political party as radical and angry as the Democrats are now. Imagine them with unlimited power. That’s what they plan to get. In their first year, Democrats will give voting rights to every illegal alien in the country, and then encourage many others to join them from abroad. At a minimum, that means more than 20 million new Democratic voters, overnight. No Republican will win nationally again. We’ll have one-party rule.



But Democrats don’t plan to stop there. In congress, they will abolish the filibuster, meaning they’ll be able to do whatever they want with just a simple majority. Which they will have. They plan to pack the Senate, by making the District of Columbia a state. Giving statehood to DC is unconstitutional, but they’re not worried. They plan to pack the Supreme Court too. They’ve said so.



What will Democrats do with all this untrammeled power? It’s pretty easy to imagine. We won’t go into details right now. We don’t want to wreck your night. But look around. You’ve got a pretty good idea what’s coming. The point is — and it couldn’t clearer — non-Democrats are in peril. We’re going to need someone with power who will come our defense. That’s where people like Mike Braun come in. The Republican Party is our only shield. Yes, the GOP, flawed and infuriating though it often is. The fact is, the Republican Party is the only institution still open to the rest of us — to Americans who want to live as they did just fifteen years ago: quietly, productively, without being harassed and harangued by self-righteous lunatics who mean them harm. If you want to be left alone to do your job and raise your family in America, you are going to need a protector. For that, we’ll need a very different kind of Republican Party.



Keep in mind that we’re getting a new party, either way. Even now, vultures wait just off stage to swoop in and claim the GOP for themselves once Donald Trump is gone. Former governor Nikki Haley tops that list, but there are many others. The moment Trump leaves, they will attack him. They’ll tell you that the Republicans lost power because they were mean and intolerant, like Donald Trump. If you listen carefully, you can hear them say that now. It’s a lie. Republicans are failing for a much more obvious reason: they haven’t done much that’s worth doing. They haven’t tried hard to improve your life. When the crisis came, they fled. They did nothing to defend you, or the country. They were paralyzed. Their so-called “principles” turned out to be bumper stickers written 40 years ago. They had no idea what to do. Going forward, we’re going to need to tell them what to do. That will work, by the way. No matter wat they privately believe, politicians respond to organized groups of voters. They want to win. So they head to where the votes are. With that in mind, going forward, Republican voters should demand three things from their candidates:



First is vigorous defense of total equality under the law. We are equal because we are citizens. Every American has precisely the same rights as every other American. Period. That’s the promise of America. It’s why people move here. For a long time, that was obvious. It no longer is. Republicans must work as hard as they can to make America fair again. Wealth, appearance and ancestry can play no role whatsoever in the eyes of the law. That means criminals like Jeffrey Epstein must go to jail the first time they’re caught molesting children. It means your children must have precisely the same chances of getting into college or getting a job as anyone else’s children. It means fighting to make this country a colorblind meritocracy. The alternative to that is disaster. Slavery and Jim Crow were immoral because they punished people for how they were born. Any system that punishes people for how they were born is immoral, always. Republicans must say so.



Second, they must defend our freedom of speech. Wea re not a free society without it. If you can’t articulate something, you can’t think it. That’s why authoritarians try to control language: they’re trying to control your mind. Republicans should lead the fight against this. Americans have the absolute right to tell the truth. This isn’t negotiable, nor is it a theoretical concern. If you can’t think freely, you can’t solve problems. Try to build a hydro plant, or fly a commercial airplane if certain categories of thought are off limits. It doesn’t work. The power grid collapses; planes crash. Society degrades. No speech means so science, no art, no civilization. Most of us were taught that this debate was settled conclusively during the Enlightenment, when reason vanquished dogma. But it wasn’t. The forces of superstition and brainwashing remain stronger than ever. The Republican Party must fight them, or the party is not worth having.



And finally, the GOP exists to the serve the interests of normal people. Middle class families are the core of this country. They are our only hope for the future. Yet both parties have abandoned them. Middle class families have no national spokesman. They have no lobby in Washington. Republicans pretend to be their champion. They’re not. Instead of improving their lives, the party feeds its voters a steady diet of mindless symbolic victories — partisan junk food designed fill them feel full, even as they waste away. Who cares how many Benghazi hearings we have? How did Peter Strozk’s text messages become more important than saving American jobs from foreign nationals? It’s lunacy. We fall for it. Meanwhile, life for the dwindling American middle class gets steadily worse. Junkies have moved into your park. Your nephew died of a fentanyl OD. Saddest of all, you’ve realized your kids will never be as successful as you are. The American dream has died with your generation. As all this happened, Democrats laughed. Republicans just ignored it. That can’t continue. The only political movements that endure are the ones that make their voters stronger.



Can Republican politicians change their party? Sure. We just have to make them. These aren’t evil people. They’re not working secretly for the other side. They’re empty, sad people. Politics is the way they fill the void where a rewarding personal life should be. They’re pleasers, searching for the approval of strangers. Our job is to give them clear instructions about what we want. They won’t lead. We know that now. That means we have to. When we do that, they will follow.

