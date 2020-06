Attorney General William Barr agreed with an assertion from Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on "Sunday Morning Futures" that the Trump-Russia investigation "was the closest the United States ever came to a coup to take down a president since the assassination of Lincoln.""A source said to me a couple of years ago, speaking of the Russia collusion story, that this was the closest the United States ever came to a coup to take down a president since the assassination of Lincoln. Is that an appropriate statement?" Bartiromo asked Barr."In this sense, I think it is the closest we have come to an organized effort to push a president out of office," Barr agreed. "I’m not reaching a judgment to what the motivations there were."Watch the rest of Barr's interview: