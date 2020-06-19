Mollie Hemingway, The Federalist, and Trump's Facebook Ads: Is High Tech Censorship on the Rise?

Mollie Hemingway, Senior Editor at the Federalist, joins the panel to discuss recent efforts by NBC and Google to "cancel" the Federalist website. Also, Facebook removes a Trump campaign ad for violating its "policy against organized hate." As the tech giants become increasingly involved in editorial decisions, are they opening the door to more regulation? And it is Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day. Is this our next national holiday? Andrew Walworth hosts today's RealClearPolitics Takeaway podcast, joined by RealClearPolitics president and co-founder Tom Bevan and Washington Bureau Chief Carl Cannon.