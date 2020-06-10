Subscribe
Sign In
Back to Videos
Sen. Marsha Blackburn on China: RealClearPolitics Takeaway June 10, 2020
|
Posted By
Tim Hains
On Date June 10, 2020
Co-Founder and President of RealClearPolitics Tom Bevan talks to Sen. Marsha Blackburn and author Gordon Chang about China's role in the COVID pandemic, and its antagonistic relationship with the U.S.
Related Topics:
Marsha Blackburn
Comment
Show comments
Hide Comments
Log In with your RCMG Account
Register
Send Tips
Follow Us
Latest Political Videos
Video Archives
©2020 RealClearPolitics |
Go to full site