Horace Cooper: Democrats And The "Problem-Solving Class" Have Failed Black America

Writer and legal commentator Horace Cooper told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Tuesday that the so-called "problem-solving class" has done nothing to help Americans."There is a class of Americans whose entire livelihood is based on the existence of victims," Cooper, Project 21 co-chair and the author of "How Trump is Making Black America Great Again," told host Tucker Carlson."If people got a good education, if people had great jobs, if people controlled their own lives, a whole large number of people couldn't get that new auto, they couldn't go off to Aspen for their ski trip," Cooper added. "There is a strong sentiment among the so-called problem-solving class to keep things as they are."We've spent $22 trillion and all we've done is enriched the problem-solving class and we've not done the basic kinds of things that would be good for Americans black, white or brown.""How about tutoring? How about encouraging math? I mean, it is ironic to me that Washington, D.C., with one of the poorest populations that happens to be black, was leading, rushing to legalize marijuana," Cooper said. "Marijuana, regardless of what you think about it, isn't the answer to the problems that poor people face. Why aren't we encouraging people to strive, achieve, make improvements?""We pretend like what we see today is the way that it's always been," Cooper went on. "It's just the way that it's been since the problem solvers have been in charge.""We had a president, a black man, a man who came from circumstances of struggle, rose up and got to be president. He is an example of what's possible in America," Cooper said. "And instead of telling people that he said, 'America, it's a place where you don't have a chance.' He said, 'You can try all you want, but it's not going to work out for you.' And that has taken hope away."