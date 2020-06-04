Tucker Carlson: America Being Ripped Apart By Left's Lies About Racism

FNC's Tucker spoke about the debate about police brutality Wednesday night:
TUCKER CARLSON: What is happening to our country? Why are Americans surrendering to violent mobs? Because they’ve been told they have to. Everything we’re watching — the looting, the arson, the killing — has a purpose. The purpose is to end racist police violence against African Americans. We’re told that is the single greatest scourge in this country:
WOMAN: For the past 400 years, stemming from slavery, there has been a genocide of black people in this country...
WOMAN: I’m sick and tired of seeing black men and women be killed and nothing be done about it...
MAN: We had a black man in office bro and they still were killing us bro...
CROWD: STOP KILLING US! STOP KILLING US! STOP KILLING US!
“Stop killing us!” It’s chilling. No decent person can fail to be moved by that. No American should ever be mistreated by those in authority. The abuse of power is always a sin. We should always work to end it. In this case, the death of one man at the hands of police in Minneapolis has led to demands that wefire all of the nearly 700,000 police officers in this country — and then that we free the million and a half criminals now behind bars. In America, Joe Biden said recently, quote, “just the color of your skin puts your life at risk.” Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey strongly agreed. "We have so many people in our country,” Booker said yesterday, “African-American men, mostly unarmed, being murdered by police officers and no way of holding them accountable.”
You’re hearing people in authority say this a lot, constantly. One group of pro athletes just announced that, quote: "It seems like every week a new tragedy unfolds before our very eyes, where people are being killed by police violence. Each time, we tweet, we pray, we mourn, only to repeat the cycle a few days later.” In the words of Ben Crump, the lawyer representing George Floyd family's, we’re witnessing quote, "genocide.”
If that was true, then you might begin to understand the rots in progress. But is it true? What exactly are the numbers? We have them. We’re going to go through them with you. Since 2015, The Washington Post has maintained a comprehensive database of fatal police shootings in America. Last year, the Post logged 1,004 killings. Of the 802 shootings in which race was noted, 371 of the deceased were white; 236 were black. The vast majority were not in fact, quote “unarmed.” Africans American suspects were significantly more likely to have a deadly weapon than white suspects. Yet more white suspects were killed. Overall, there were a total of precisely ten cases in America, according to the Post, in which unarmed black Americans were fatally shot by police. A lot is at stake, we want to go through them now, case by case:
First, a man called Channara Pheap was killed by Knoxville police officer Dylan Williams. According to Williams, Pheap attacked him, choked him, and used his own Taser on him before being shot dead. Five eyewitnesses corroborated this claim. Williams was not charged.
Marcus McVae was a career criminal in San Angelo, Texas. He'd been convicted of aggravated robbery, assault on a public servant, and organized criminal activity. He was wanted on drug dealing charges when a Texas state trooper pulled him over. McVae fled in his car, then on foot into the woods. There, he fought with a trooper, and was shot and killed. The officer was not charged.
Marzues Scott assaulted a shop employee. When a female police officer arrived and ordered him towards her car, he instead charged her and knocked her to the ground. At that point, she shot and killed him. The entire incident was caught on body camera. The officer was not charged.
Ryan Twyman was being approached by two Los Angeles County deputies when he backed into one of them with his car. The deputy was caught in the car’s open door. He and his partner opened fire. The deputies were not charged.
Melvin Watkins of East Baton Rouge, Louisiana was shot by a deputy, after Watkins allegedly drove his car to toward the deputy at high speed. The deputy wasn’t charged.
Isaiah Lewis, meanwhile, wasn't just unarmed. He was completely naked. Williams broke into a house, and then attacked an officer. The police Tased Williams, but he kept attacking. The officers shot him. They were not charged.
Atatiana Jefferson was shot by Fort Worth deputy Aaron Dean. A neighbor had called a non-emergency number after seeing Jefferson's door open. When police arrived, Jefferson saw them approach from a window. He was holding a gun. According to body camera footage, the office shot Jefferson within seconds. That officer has been charged with homicide.
Christopher Whitfield was shot and killed in Ethel, Louisiana after robbing a gas station. Deputy Glen Sims, said his gun discharged accidentally while grappling with Whitfield. Sims, who is black himself, was not charged.
Kevin Mason was shot by police during a multi-hour standoff. While Mason turned out to be unarmed, he claimed to have a gun, and he vowed to kill police. They believed him. Mason had been in a shootout with police years before.
And, finally, Gregory Griffin was shot during a car chase, after an officer called Jovanny Crespo claimed he saw someone pointing a gun at him. Later, a gun was indeed found inside the vehicle. Officer Crespo was charged with aggravated manslaughter anyway.
Those are the facts. That’s the entire list from 2019: Ten deaths. In five, an officer was attacked just before the shooting occurred. One was allegedly an accident. That leaves a total of four deaths during a pursuit or a standoff. In two of those cases, the officer was criminally charged.
Is it possible more of the officers should have been charged? Of course it is. Justice isn’t always served. But either way, this is a very small number, in a country of 325 million people. This is not genocide. It’s not close. In fact, the number of police killings is dropping. In 2015, during the Obama presidency, thirty-eight unarmed black men, and thirty-two whites, were slain by police. Overall totals have fallen, and they've fallen far more dramatically for black men. Last year was the safest year for unarmed suspects since the Post began tracking shootings. It was the safest year for both white and black suspects.
At the same time, the country remains a dangerous place for police officers. Forty-eight of them were murdered in 2019, according to FBI data. That's more than the number of unarmed suspects killed, of all races.
One final number for you. In 2018, 7,407 black Americans were murdered. If 2019 has a similar total, that would means that, for every unarmed black person shot to death by cops, more than 700 will be murdered by someone else — usually someone they know.
Again, those are the facts. Are black Americans being "hunted," as Joy Reid recently claimed on MSNBC? Or is something else happening? Is America being ripped apart by total lie — destroyed by cynical media manipulators and unscrupulous politicians who understand that racial strife is their path to power? You can decide what’s really going on.