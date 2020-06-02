Rudy Giuliani: NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio Must Get Himself Onto The Streets Or Resign

MARIA BARTIROMO, FOX BUSINESS HOST: Joining me right now is former New York City Mayor and personal attorney to President Trump, Rudy Giuliani. Rudy, thanks very much for joining us. A sad day in the country and a sad day in New York. Your reaction.



RUDY GIULIANI, PERSONAL ATTORNEY TO PRESIDENT TRUMP: A very sad day, Maria. One of the worst days in New York. Last night was unnecessary and horrible, and the destruction done to New York City without any interruption by the mayor, you could say the police department, but the mayor is holding them back and it’s outrageous.



I mean, this action did not have to happen if we had a vaguely competent mayor. This should have been stopped five days ago. I mean, couldn’t they have stopped some of that? We have watched now over and over again people looting, throwing Molotov cocktails, burning cars, and now putting our police in prison -- in -- in hospitals and virtually no major arrests are made.



The mayor should step down. He is incompetent. We are losing -- we -- we are losing a tremendous amount of property, we are seeing people damaged and hurt seriously and pretty soon we're going to lose some lives if this man doesn't get out of the way and let someone activate the police department.



In other cities they're activating the National Guard. In New York City we have to activate the New York City Police Department, they're -- they're being used as punching bags. And then he has the audacity to criticize them for being too brutal. I mean it -- it -- we're in some kind of a world of his own, some insane world that he lives in.



He's been a terrible mayor for six and half, seven years, terrible. There isn't a person in this city that will tell you that he hasn't been a terrible mayor. But now we need a vaguely competent mayor because people are going to die if this man doesn't get out of the way and let the police department do its job.



BARTIROMO: So, you know, his daughter Chiara de Blasio was arrested for -- for -- for being with the protesters the other night. Why -- why do you -- how do you know that he's holding back the police department? I mean, you're right, all of that looting and disruption last night should have been stopped sooner. What is he doing to hold back the police?



GIULIANI: How do I know? I -- I mean, I did -- I did this for a living for 18 years, Maria, and I took over the city of New York when it used to have riots like this. And you might remember I had no riots when I was mayor and I had police brutality cases.



He's following -- and all the -- all these liberal progressive mayors are following a playbook that's about 35 years old and totally discredited. It's called a venting theory. They let them sort of like get it out of their system for a day or two and then the city blows.



I changed that. Actually, based on a report written for Governor Mario Cuomo, I changed that to, take the first guy out, then the second one, then the third one and you're going to get control of it.



The first person that throws a rock gets arrested. The second person gets arrested. And if you have to arrest 700 people to keep the Brooklyn Bridge open, you do. You can -- you can ask Chief Esposito, who by the way, this idiot in city hall fired, Chief Esposito arrested 700 people one day, but we kept the Brooklyn Bridge open.



You don't get to destroy property in my city. When I was mayor I had no riots and I followed a mayor who had two major riots, even a pogrom in three years. And I was challenged with tremendous protest.



BARTIROMO: So -- so you --



GIULIANI: But they never turned -- they never turned violent and they don't have to. You don't have to be a genius, I'm not patting myself on the back. I borrowed that from a book that I read and report that was done, and these idiots who call themselves progressives are retrogressive.



They're going back to using the '60s, let them vent, give them two or three days. Yes, give them two or three days and they destroy Minneapolis. Give them two or three days and they destroy Washington, D.C.



Give them seven days and now they're taking out Madison Avenue and they've already taken out lower Manhattan, the destruction in Brooklyn is terrible. Now, how do I know it? Because I go around the city during the day, with my mask on, and I talk to cops.



And cops like me and trust me, because I supported them and I also brought down crime more than any other mayor in the history of the city and I saved more black lives than anybody in the history of the city, by reducing murder.



Thousands and thousands of people were alive because I changed the policies of the -- of the incompetent liberal Democratic mayors that proceeded me. This is all basically happening, I mean at least the worst of it --



BARTIROMO: Well I mean, look --



GIULIANI: -- in cities that are ruled by progressive mayors. Progressive my backside. They're retrogressive. They're using theories of -- of mob control that go back, as I say, 30 years and you see the consequences of it.



The president is absolutely right to say that he now has to look at his own responsibilities to protect the lives and the property of The United States, because -- and a lot of these mayors and governors, I don't know what's wrong with them, if their liberal ideology overcomes their sense of duty or even their sense of decency.



BARTIROMO: So, you're calling on Mayor de Blasio to step down? I mean, the president yesterday said he is the president of law and order. He's threatening to deploy the U.S. Military if states can't stop this carnage and this unrest. Here's what he said yesterday.



DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Today I have strongly recommended to every governor to deploy the National Guard in sufficient numbers that we dominate the streets.



If a city or state refuses to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them.



BARTIROMO: Rudy, your reaction --



GIULIANI: Well, Maria --



BARTIROMO: -- and also the reaction to what the president did in terms of walking, taking that long walk through Lafayette Park, flanked by Bill Barr, his Attorney General, and his Defense Secretary, Mark Esper. Getting to the church, which was boarded up with a bible. He was sending a message. We’re coming for you if you continue this. We’re not going to tolerate it.



GIULIANI: Well first of all -- first of all, I commend the president for doing that. That’s the kind of action, symbolic but dangerous, that great leaders take. You go to the scene and you’re there. I mean, who has seen -- who has seen these mayors at night? Maria, you were -- you were -- you were a reporter when I was the mayor. Do you think if I had riots like this I’d be home at night? You could see me only in the morning at a safe press conference? But you think you’d see me there with the cops.



BARTIROMO: I remember you all over the city. I do remember you all over at the scenes --



GIULIANI: You see -- you’d see me everywhere.



BARTIROMO: -- and then you look -- that’s right.



GIULIANI: And if the -- and if the cops weren’t doing the job, I’d tell them to do it, and I wouldn’t have to tell them to do it. You don’t have to tell this police department to do the job. All he has to do is step aside. These will be over in one night.



That’s what happened in Crown Heights. David Dinkins did this to this city. Did it to Brooklyn for three days and got Jewish people beaten up horrible in the Crown Heights riot. That’s the report that Cuomo had summoned that said that Dinkins did it all wrong by allowing these people to vent because Al Sharpton was putting so much pressure on them. Aren’t we beyond those days?



BARTIROMO: But look at -- look --



GIULIANI: Aren’t we more intelligent than that?



BARTIROMO: Look at Andrew Cuomo and de Blasio today --



GIULIANI: Well this man isn’t intelligent.



BARTIROMO: -- I mean, New York City Mayor, Bill de Blasio, Governor Cuomo both critical of the president’s statement yesterday. They criticize him. You know, what’s your take on their response to the protest? You haven’t seen them at night.



GIULIANI: Well why don’t they stand in front of Macy’s?



BARTIROMO: They had an 11 o’clock at night curfew.



GIULIANI: Why don’t -- why don’t they stand -- yes, I haven’t seen -- I haven’t seen de Blasio at the scene of any of these things. I would have been at the scene at every single one of them, and there would have only been one and it would have been over. Why don’t go hold the press conference in front of Macy’s today? Why don’t they go hold a press conference in downtown Brooklyn where I went to high school and they allowed shops to be burned out. People who are just making it by this much and will never have a business again because we have an incompetent mayor? These roles in --



BARTIROMO: But who’s paying for this? Somebody’s paying for these people to come in. Somebody’s paying for these people to come in --



GIULIANI: Well --



BARTIROMO: -- and pay other people to throw bricks in windows.



GIULIANI: Of course they are, yes. This is an organized effort. I don’t say it’s a strictly organized effort, but it’s organized. They’re communicating with each other. You know the -- you know the FBI has a lot of the texts that show Antifa’s involvement. They’re anarchists. They’re people who want to drive this government down. Not just the Trump administration. These people were trying to drive the government down six years ago when Obama was the president. We’ve got some crazy and evil people in our ranks, and then they take advantage --



BARTIROMO: Rudy, how --



GIULIANI: -- of a group, but then a lot of the people in the group join them and start throwing rocks and spitting at the cops and burning cars, and then a lot of people start stealing liquor --



BARTIROMO: How long do you think --



GIULIANI: -- clothes --



BARTIROMO: Yes, and they’re stealing -- they’re -- well --



GIULIANI: -- furs, anything they can get their hands on.



BARTIROMO: -- they stole $2.5 million of watches.



GIULIANI: That’s -- there’s no longer --



BARTIROMO: They stole $2.5 million from the watch store --



GIULIANI: There’s no --



BARTIROMO: -- according to the watch store. Rudy, how long do you think it’s going to take for New York to get out of this? You know the city. You’ve seen ups and downs. You ran the city. What’s --



GIULIANI: The day --



BARTIROMO: -- your take in terms of getting out of this?



GIULIANI: The day he turns to the commander of the police department and says end it, and it’ll be over or if the president has to move in and take over. New York City qualifies for the definition the president laid out yesterday. So does Minnesota by the way and certainly Washington, D.C. Those are the ones I’ve watched most closely on television, and I have to disagree with the president slightly here. Minneapolis is not under control.



There’s a lot of stuff going on in Minneapolis, and the governor of Minneapolis, you know, falls right into that category of he should find something else to do with his life other than try to protect the lives of other people because he’s done a horrible job.



The mayor in Minneapolis may be responsible for this whole thing when he let them take a police precinct and burn it down. That signaled these people nationally in the organization. This really activated the organization that you’re talking about. They saw you could take a police precinct, and then they saw --



BARTIROMO: Right.



GIULIANI: -- they could do the same thing in New York and other places that all these mayors will back down.



BARTIROMO: Right.



GIULIANI: You go put 1,000 of them in prison, it’s over.



BARTIROMO: They will react.



GIULIANI: And I said 1,000, but you put 1,000 of them in prison --



BARTIROMO: They -- exactly.



GIULIANI: -- it’s over. They don’t want to go to prison.



BARTIROMO: Wow. OK.



GIULIANI: I’ve even talked to them. They don’t want to go to prison. Put them in jail, about 1,000 of them tonight.



BARTIROMO: Right.



GIULIANI: It’ll end. Over. Go get Chief Anemone back.



BARTIROMO: Tough times require tough responses --



GIULIANI: He did it in Brooklyn.

