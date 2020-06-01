Tucker Carlson: No One In Authority Is Keeping Order, This Is How Nations Collapse

Tucker Carlson delivered a 20-minute plus monologue on the ongoing national riots inspired by the police-involved death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Monday night on his FOX News program Carlson denounced national and local leaders for not keeping the order and openly siding with "the destroyers."
TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS: When the mobs came, they abandoned us. Good evening and welcome to Tucker Carlson Tonight. The nation went up in flames this weekend. No one in charge stood up to save America. Our leaders dithered. They cowered. They openly sided with the destroyers. In many cases, they egged them on. Later, they will deny all of this. They are denying it now. You know the truth. You saw it happen.
This is how nations collapse. With no one in authority keeping order — and so many in our professional class encouraging violence — American citizens are now forced to defend themselves. They have no choice. No one else is going to defend them. It’s possible that more people will be hurt in coming days. That would be a tragedy. But in environment like tis, more violence could very well lead to a cascade of new tragedies — to something far bigger and more destructive than anything we’ve seen so far. This isn’t over. It could be just beginning.
It’s hard to think clearly about any of this. The chaos, the destruction, the relentless lying from above — it’s too much. Americans are bewildered and afraid. But most of all, they are filled with rage — angrier than they’ve ever been. The worst people in our society have taken control. They did nothing to build this country. Now they are tearing it down. They’re rushing us toward mass suicide. How do we respond?
We must protect ourselves, and our families. Once again, we have no choice. But we can’t allow ourselves to become like they are. We are not animals. We are Americans. In the face of such indecency, we must resolve to be decent. We believe this country has a future. We intend for our children to live and thrive here. That is what we are defending. Our leaders do all they can to set us against against each other — a never-ending national cockfight, staged for their profit and amusement. But we won’t play along. We will love our neighbors relentlessly, in spite of all of it. Not because they look like us, or share our political views. But because they are human beings and they are Americans. Those are the bonds our leaders seek to destroy. We can’t let them.
We should start by being unsparingly honest about what’s happening right now. Truth is our defense, and our country’s last hope. We plan to use tonight’s hour to create a record of this moment — to show you what’s really going on in your country. We feel an obligation to do that before the facts are spun into propaganda by the liars, or the images are pulled off the internet forever, as many of them inevitably will be.
We’re going to begin where my family lives, and has lived for 35 years, in the northwest quadrant of Washington, DC. This is MAC Market:
[PHOTO]
It’s our neighborhood store. It’s walking distance from my house. People meet there for coffee in the morning. Kids come after school for candy. It’s as close to a community gathering spot as we have. The market is run by the Kim family. The Kims are immigrants from Korea. They’re revered in our neighborhood for their decency and their hard work. When they lost their son several years ago, the neighbors grieved. The Kims aren’t political. They’ve never hurt anyone. They only make things better. But last night, the mob came for their store. At 1:00 AM this morning, Mr. Kim was kneeling alone on the sidewalk, trying to salvage what he has spent his life building.
Scenes like this played out in hundreds of neighborhoods across our country. Here are a few: In Columbia, South Carolina, a man called the police when things began to fall apart. Rioters saw him doing that. They surrounded the man and then beat him. Onlookers laughed as he was pummeled:
[VIDEO]
In Rochester, New York, a group of eight men smashed the windows of a jewelry store. A couple who lived above the shop emerged to confront them. Both of them were viciously beaten, with a ladder and a two-by-four:
[VIDEO]
In Dallas, Texas, a man armed with what appeared to be a sword did his best to defend a business from looters. The mob bashed him in the head with a rock and a skateboard:
[VIDEO]
In San Jose, California, rioters with crowbars stormed the highway and attacked vehicles, trying to pull drivers from their cars:
[VIDEO]
In Birmingham, Alabama, a local reporter called Stephen Quinn was beaten and then robbed on live television as he tried to cover the looting:
[VIDEO]
In Portland, Oregon, a man was beaten, apparently for daring to carry an American flag. He never released the flag:
[VIDEO]
How many of these people were murdered by the rioters who attacked them? We don’t know yet. At the least, some were likely disabled for life. And then there was the mass stealing. It seemed to be everywhere. In Buckhead, an upscale part of Atlanta, rioters stole a Tesla from a dealership and drove it though an indoor mall. In Portland, mobs looted Louis Vuitton, Apple and Chase bank, among many others. They often set fires as they left:
[VIDEO]
In Chicago, protestors fought systemic racism by running through a Nike store stealing shoes:
[VIDEO]
In Washington, a federal city surrounded by military bases and protected by the highest concentration of law enforcement in the world, criminals operated with impunity in the streets. They looted Georgetown. They smashed the windows in federal buildings. They desecrated virtually every war memorial in the city, a week after Memorial Day. Last night, they set fire to St. John’s Episcopal Church, a 200-year-old building that has welcomed every Amercian president since James Madison. It’s across the street from the White House.
So that’s what’s happening in America right now. We didn’t play all the tape we have. There’s a lot. Some of it is too shocking, and too incendiary. We understand that television is an emotional medium. We don’t want to make things worse. But you get the point. The point is, this a profound national emergency. You’d never know that from listening to our elected leaders. Almost all of them pretend this isn’t really happening — or if it is happening, it’s just part of America’s long tradition of vigorous political discourse. Politicians on both sides tell us this is all about the death of a man in police custody in Minneapolis last week. The people burning our country down are “protestors,” engaged in legitimate “protest.”
OK. What exactly are these protestors’ demands? What are they asking for? If Congress agreed to enact their program tomorrow, what would it be? Not a single person even hints at the answer. Because there isn’t an answer. No one had bothered to poll the guys beating up old ladies on the street, or looting Gucci, but you’ve got to wonder how many of them have ever even heard of George Floyd. And if they have, what difference would it make? Violence and looting aren’t forms of political expression. If you were killed tomorrow, how many buildings would you want burned to the ground in your memory? How many old women smashed in the face on the street? None, we hope. You’re not a vicious psychopath.
In fact, what we’re watching is the opposite of a political protest. This is an attack on the idea of politics. The rioters are trying to topple our political system. That system is how we resolve our differences without violence. These people want a new system, one governed by violence: Do what we say, or we’ll hurt you. You can see it all for yourself on TV. But our leaders keep lying, and telling us it’s not happening.
Some Democrats have openly embraced it. Really, they don’t have much of a choice. These are their voters, cleaning out the Rolex store. These riots are effectively the largest Joe Biden for president rally on record. In gratitude, more than a dozen Biden campaign staffers donated money to the rioters in Minneapolis, and then bragged about it on Twitter. No Democratic leader can directly criticize what is happening. Some have joined in. Over the weekend, the Democratic Party of Fairfax Virginia released this statement on Twitter. Quote: “Riots are an integral part of this country’s march towards progress.”
“Progress.” Burning buildings. Tear gas. Dead bodies. The screaming injured. Criminal anarchy. To the Democratic Party of Fairfax, that’s “progress.” Celebrity after celebrity has weighed in to agree. From his fortified compound, basketball star LeBron James has used his social media accounts to encourage more rioting. Bernie Sanders surrogate Shaun King has done the same. So has Black Lives Matter leader Deroy McKesson. Colin Kapernick openly calls for violence. Quote: “The cries for peace will rain down, and when they do, they will land on deaf ears.”
Imagine shouting fire in a crowded theater — a theater with 325 million people in it. That’s what they’re doing, and have been for days. When the violence began, what we needed more than anything was clarity. America needed someone to tell the truth. Instead, almost all of our so-called conservative leaders joined the left’s chorus. On Friday, as American cities were being destroyed by mobs, the Vice President of the United States refused to say anything specific about the riots in progress. Instead, Mike Pence scolded America for its racism. Carly Fiorina, once a leading Republican presidential candidate, tweeted that quote: “it’s white America that now must see the truth, speak the truth and act on the truth.” Kay Cole James, the president of the Heritage Foundation, the largest conservative think tank in the country, wrote a long screed denouncing America as an irredeemably racist nation. Quote, “How many times will protests have to occur?” Got that? “Have to” occur. Like the rest of us caused this. The message from leaders on the right, as on the left, was unambiguous: don’t complain; you deserve what’s happening to you.
No one jumped in more forcefully, or seemed angrier at America, than former South Carolina governor, Nikki Haley. “Tonight I turned on the news and am heartbroken,” Haley wrote. “It’s important to understand that the death of George Floyd was personal and painful for many. In order to heal, it needs to be personal and painful for everyone.”
But wait a second, you may be wondering. “How am I quote, ‘personally’ responsible for the behavior of a Minneapolis police officer? I’ve never even been to Minneapolis. And why is some politician telling me what I’m required to be upset about?” Those are all good questions. Nikki Haley didn’t answer them. Explaining isn’t her strong suit. That would require thinking. What Nikki Haley does best is moral blackmail. During the 2016 campaign, she compared Donald Trump to the racist mass murderer Dylan Roof. How is Donald Trump similar to a serial killer? Haley never explained. She wasn’t trying educate anyone. Her goal was political advantage. Nikki Haley is exceptionally good at getting what she wants. She’s happy to denounce you as a racist in order to get it.
In this case, Haley’s wish came true: the riots were indeed quote, “personal and painful for everyone.” And then the pain kept increasing. Two days later, dozens of American cities had been thoroughly trashed. A country already on the brink of recession suddenly faced economic collapse. An already fearful population had been throughly terrorized. Mission accomplished. Let’s hope Nikki Haley is pleased. We’ve atoned.