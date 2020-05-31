Pressed by @GStephanopoulos on evidence that foreign adversaries are exploiting U.S. unrest, O’Brien points to social media activity from China “coming straight from the government.”



White House National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien told CNN and ABC's "This Week" on Sunday that there is no "systemic racism" in the U.S. police forces but "there are a few bad apples out there, whether they’re racist or ill-trained or just vicious."O’Brien blamed leftist radical militants and potentially foreign agents for "crossing state lines" to burn cities and said the FBI would look into it."I don’t want them confused with peaceful protesters who have every right to go out to the streets," he said. "No, I don't think there's systemic racism. I think 99.9% of our law enforcement officers are great Americans and many of them are African American, Hispanic, Asian. They're working the toughest neighborhoods, they've got the hardest jobs to do in this country. And I think they're amazing, great Americans, and they're my heroes.""But you know what, there are some bad apples in there. There are some bad cops that are racist, there are cops that maybe don't have the right training, and there are some that are just bad cops. And they need to be rooted out because there are a few bad apples that are giving law enforcement a terrible name.""Peaceful protesters are part of a great American tradition," he said. "What we don't want to see are the armed protesters, those committing violence, those who are throwing bricks at Secret Service officers and park police last night in front at the White House, those burning down our cities and attacking the most vulnerable minority communities."