National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien: China Launched A Chernobyl On The World

CHUCK TODD: You know, over the last six months when these demonstrations began, the president was in negotiations on a big trade agreement with Xi and China. And during that time, he himself never really got tough, never really stood up and supported the demonstrators. Others in the administration did. But he was careful and a lot of reporting said he didn't want to upset the trade deal. Did that turn out to be a mistake?
ROBERT O'BRIEN: No, I don't think it was a mistake. We want good relations with China and with the Chinese people, but unfortunately we're seeing just action after action by the Chinese communist party that makes it difficult. And with respect to the trade deal, we'll see if they live up to it. But we're dealing in a new world now with corona. They unleashed a virus on the world that's destroyed trillions of dollars in American economic wealth that we're having to spend to keep our economy alive, to keep Americans afloat during this virus. So we're in a, we’re in a very different world. The cover-up that they did of the virus is going to go down in history, along with Chernobyl. We'll see an HBO special about it ten or 15 years from now. And so we're in a different place with China as we speak today, Chuck...
CHUCK TODD: Now, that last quote was from March 14th. And the president's rhetoric has changed since then. There's no doubt. But are you concerned that that sort of soft relationship with Xi, publicly praising him all the time, gave Xi comfort that he could do these things in Hong Kong without a lot of other than rhetorical retribution?
ROBERT O'BRIEN: No, I don't think so. And I think the thing we have to focus on with the virus and what the president did is for the first time in the Oval Office briefing on the 28th of January when I raised with the president that this was a significant national security threat, he immediately, against the advice of many of his other advisers, he immediately imposed a travel ban on China on the 30th, two days later. It was a profile in courage. And it was something that he was criticized for by his political opponents and by many in the media. That saved countless lives. I think that's the thing that we have to focus on with China. Now we were hoping that China would allow CDC doctors into China. We were hoping that China would give us more information on the virus and give us some of the genetic information we needed. Unfortunately, China did none of that. And so, look, we're in a very different place with China right now, and the president's made that clear. But, you know, the Chinese didn't do what they said. We've also learned that at the time, that they cracked down internally and refused to allow people from Hubei and Wuhan to travel throughout China, they allowed those folks to travel to Europe. And a large part of the infection that came to America didn't come from China, it was when we closed off China and I asked my fellow NSAs in European countries to cut off travel, they didn't. And the virus spread to Europe and then back to the U.S. China should have cut off all the travel out of Hubei and Wuhan like they did internally in China. So we've learned a lot of things. And it's disconcerting. But we'll move forward. We'll defeat this thing going forward and America will come out stronger.