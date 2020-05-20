Ron DeSantis Defends Florida's Virus Response: Reporters Looking For A Boogeyman To Blame

Gov. Ron DeSantis defended Florida's response to the coronavirus pandemic, saying that criticism of his decision to begin reopening is a "typical partisan narrative" and denying that the firing of a Department of Health employee had anything to do with manipulating data.
GOV. RON DESANTIS: Or data is available, or data is transparent. In fact, Dr. Birx has said multiple times how Florida has the best data. So any insinuation otherwise is just typical partisan narrative trying to be spun. And part of the reason is because you have a lot of people in your profession who waxed poetic for weeks about how Florida is going to be just like New York.
Wait two weeks, Florida is going to be next. Just like Italy, wait two weeks. Well, Hell, we're eight weeks away from that and it hasn't happened. Not only do we have a way lower seat rate than the Acela corridor, D.C., and everyone up there. We have a lower death rate than the Midwest... Bt eve in our region, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Florida has te lower death rate. And I was the number one landing spot for tens of thousands of people leaving the number one hot zone in the world coming to my state. So we've succeeded and I think people just don't want to recognize it because it challenges their narrative, it challenges their assumptions. So they've got to try to find a Boogeyman. Maybe it is that black helicopters are circling the Department of Health. If you believe that, I've got a bridge in Brooklyn to sell you.