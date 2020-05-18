 Trump Reveals He's Been Taking Hydroxychloroquine For Weeks: "I'm Still Here" | Video | RealClearPolitics
Trump Reveals He's Been Taking Hydroxychloroquine For Weeks: "I'm Still Here"

Posted By Tim Hains
On Date May 18, 2020

President Trump revealed Monday that he has been taking hydroxychloroquine, a drug he was repeatedly mocked for suggesting as a preventative or therapeutic treatment for the coronavirus, daily for several weeks.

"I'm still here!" the president said at a roundtable meeting with heads of the restaurant industry. "A lot of good things have come out. You'd be surprised about how many people are taking it. Especially the front-line workers, before you catch it. The front-line workers, many, many are taking it. I happen to be taking it."

"I'm taking it right now, yeah, I started a couple of weeks ago," he added. "It's been around for 40 years for malaria."

He also suggested that the report which said the drug was not healthy was flawed because it tested "people who were dying."

"All I can tell you is, so far, I'm okay!"



