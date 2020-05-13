Brit Hume: Mueller, Russia Probe Coverage The "Worst Journalistic Fiasco" I've Ever Seen

FOX News journalist Brit Hume said Tuesday that the coverage of the alleged Russia collusion and the Mueller report are the "worst journalistic fiasco" he has ever seen.



"It was a terrible journalistic misjudgment, and it was rooted in their view, in my opinion, it was rooted in their view of Trump, that when this [Russia collusion] charge arose, they thought so little of him, and he was such a terrible person, that had to be true," he told Fox News's The Story with Martha MacCallum on Tuesday. "It was a disaster."





MARTHA MACCALLUM: With regard to the press, and the coverage of this Russia story, the New York Post editorial board wrote: "Pulitzer prizes were won for blaring utter fiction; the Trump administration was kneecapped out of the gate. Innocents like Flynn were bankrupted along the way. Say this about Obama: He knows how to play dirty."



Very strong words there from "The New York Post" editorial board there.



BRIT HUME: And I don't think we know enough to say that Obama directed all of this but his name has not been drawn into it because of that now-famous January 2017 meeting when he was briefed -- when it became clear he had been briefed by Comey on the Flynn wiretap and Sally Yates, who was acting as attorney general at the time was in the meeting and she didn't hear about it, so it was pretty clear that Comey and Obama were working pretty closely here -- and the FBI had gone around main Justice to do the Flynn interview it deed up doing.



So there is a lot to investigate there so I don't think we can say Obama was behind this, but we are probably going to find out. As for the journalism involved in the pursuit of that story in the collision narrative that we live with us for so long before it was blown up in the Mueller report, it was the worst journalistic fiasco of my more than 50 some years of journalism. It was a disaster. You look at the editor of "The New York Times," Dean Baquet, they said he had set up his whole newsroom, his whole journalistic operation was to cover that story and it ended up going nowhere.



Their coverage did not reflect any real doubt that it may not turn out to be true at any time, and in the end it all blew up. You would think that they would learn. They don't seem to learn though, these journalists that were involved in that. They got the whole story about the Covington kids wrong and it is still going on. I think the coverage of the coronavirus epidemic has reflected this. There is a desire to see this thing, the shutdown should continue endlessly, and anything that points in that direction, they love and anything that doesn't, they don't.