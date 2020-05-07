Barr on Flynn: People Feel There Are Two Standards Of Justice, I Want To Restore Confidence In The System

Attorney General William Barr told CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge dropping the charges against Michael Flynn was an "easy decision." In an interview Thursday, Barr talked about how the FBI tried to lay a perjury trap for Flynn, the Steele dossier and subsequent Russia investigation, and how there will be consequences for those involved in any wrongdoing before and after the election.



CATHERINE HERRIDGE, CBS NEWS SENIOR INVESTIGATIVE CORRESPONDENT: What should Americans take away from your actions in the Flynn case today?



ATTORNEY GENERAL BILL BARR: Well, as I said in my confirmation hearing, one of the reasons I came back is because I was concerned that people were feeling there were two standards of justice in this country. And that the political and that the justice, or the law enforcement process was being used to play political games. And I wanted to make sure that we restore confidence in the system. There's only one standard of justice. And I believe that this case, that justice in this case requires dismissing the charges against General Flynn.



HERRIDGE: Are the actions you're taking today bigger than the Flynn case?



BARR: Well, I think they are bigger because I hope that it sends the message that there is one standard of justice in this country. And that's the way it will be. It doesn't matter what political party you're in, or, you know, whether you're rich or poor. We will follow the same standard for everybody. Was there a crime committed, do we believe a crime was committed? And do we have the evidence to prove it beyond a reasonable doubt? And we don't think either of those standards were applicable here.



HERRIDGE: Has this been one of the most consequential decisions that you have made as attorney general?



BARR: I don't know. I let other people judge that. It's certainly – I feel good about the decision because that's what we're here to do. We're here to do what's right.



HERRIDGE: Was it an easy decision?



BARR: It was an easy decision, yes. I think easy because once I saw all the facts and some of the tactics used by the FBI in this instance and also the legal problems with the case, it was an easy decision. You know, one thing people will see when they look at the documents is how Director Comey purposely went around the Justice Department and ignored Deputy Attorney General Yates.



Deputy Attorney General Yates, I've disagreed with her about a couple of things, but, you know, here she upheld the fine tradition of the Department of Justice. She said that the new administration has to be treated just like the Obama administration, and they should go and tell the White House about their findings. They and, you know, Director Comey ran around that.



HERRIDGE: When the special counsel report was released last year, you were accused by critics of putting your thumb on the scale in the president's favor. Are you doing the president's bidding in General Flynn's case?



BARR: No, I'm doing the law's bidding. I'm doing my duty under the law, as I see it.



HERRIDGE: President Trump recently tweeted about the Flynn case. He said, "What happened to General Flynn should never be allowed to happen to a citizen of the United States again." Were you influenced in any way by the president or his tweets?



BARR: No, not at all. And, you know, I made clear during my confirmation hearing that I was gonna look into what happened in 2016 and '17. I made that crystal clear. I was very concerned about what happened. I was gonna get to the bottom of it. And that included the treatment of General Flynn.



And that is part of John Durham, U.S. Attorney John Durham's portfolio. The reason we had to take this action now and why U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen came in was because it was prompted by the motions that were filed in that case. And so we had to sorta move more quickly on it. But John Durham is still looking at all of this.



This is one particular episode, but we view it as part of a number of related acts. And we're looking at the whole pattern of conduct.



HERRIDGE: The whole pattern of conduct before?



BARR: And after.



HERRIDGE: And after?



BARR: Yeah, the election.



HERRIDGE: After the election? Okay. You talk about the importance of timing in this decision. What was the evidence that helped you decide this issue?



BARR: I think a very important evidence here was that this was not a bona fide counterintelligence investigation – was that they were closing the investigation in December. They started that process. And on January 4th, they were closing it.



And that when they heard about the phone call, which is – the FBI had the transcripts too – there's no question as to what was discussed. The FBI knew exactly what was discussed. And General Flynn, being the former director of the DIA, said to them, you know, "You listen, you listen to everything. You know, you know what was said."



So there was no mystery about the call. But they initially tried some theories of how they could open another investigation, which didn't fly. And then they found out that they had not technically closed the earlier investigation. And they kept it open for the express purpose of trying to catch, lay a perjury trap for General Flynn.



They didn't warn him, the way we usually would be required by the Department. They bypassed the Justice Department. They bypassed the protocols at the White House and so forth. These were things that persuaded me that there was not a legitimate counterintelligence investigation going on.